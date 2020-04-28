RADIOIMMUNOASSAY MARKET 2020-2026 BOOMING GLOBALLY || LEADING PLAYERS – CISBIO, DIASORIN S.P.A., IZOTOP, EURO DIAGNOSTICA AB, PERKINELMER, INC., IBL INTERNATIONAL

The global radioimmunoassay market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 396.5 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 526.16 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to rising incidence of cancer, endocrine disorders along with various other infectious diseases and increased use of radioimmunoassay procedure in pharmaceutical industry for drug testing.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the radioimmunoassay market are MP Biomedicals, LLC, Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Beckman Coulter, Inc, DRG International, Inc., Cisbio, DiaSorin S.p.A., Izotop, Euro Diagnostica AB, PerkinElmer, Inc., IBL International, DIAsource ImmunoAssays SA, EMD Millipore, Stratec Biomedical AG, DRG International, Inc., Izotop.

Market Definition: Global Radioimmunoassay Market

Radioimmunoassay (RIA) is an in vitro assay that measures the presence of an antigen with very high sensitivity. Any biological substance for which a specific antibody consist can be measured which can be in minute concentrations. The specificity of the antiserum directly depends on the specificity of the assay. The technique of radioimmunoassay has revolutionized research and clinical practice in many areas such as blood banking, diagnosis of allergies, endocrinology etc.

Radioimmunoassay Market Restraints:

The market remains restrained by the high costs associated with the usage of RIA and the stern regulatory restriction and expertise required for the analysis.

The main drawbacks to radioimmunoassay are the expense and hazards of preparing and handling the radioactive antigen.

Continuous innovations in various other immunoassay procedures such as ELISA

Segmentation: Global Radioimmunoassay Market

Radioimmunoassay Market : By Product type

Reagents

Kits

Analysers

Radioimmunoassay Market : By Application

Research

Clinical Diagnostic

Radioimmunoassay Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

CRO

Academic Institutions

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Radioimmunoassay Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

