Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market size was 10300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT development in United States, Europe and China.

A fast food restaurant, also known as a quick service restaurant (QSR) within the industry, is a specific type of restaurant that serves fast food cuisine and has minimal table service.

The global quick service restaurants (QSR) IT market is primarily gaining from the increasing need of quick service restaurants to devise new ways of revenue generation to beat competition which is rising at a rapid pace. Today, QSRs are innovating and adopting solutions such as digital signage, point of sales solutions, digital menu cards, handheld devices, and kiosks in a bid to offer differentiated services. Apart from this, the rising adoption of mobile payment solutions is also stoking growth of QSR IT market. This requires quick service restaurants to be equipped with a robust and up to date IT infrastructure.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is very fragmented, there are so many players in the world. The key players are like Verifone Systems, NCR Corporation, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions etc. The big players are from United States, EU and Japan.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. The international players like taking acquire of other companies, usually related to or can expand with her business. Their market in this industry can ranges from hardware or/and software to service. In other words, the big players in this industry now put more effort on The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT chain.

Top 5 took up about 20% of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rate are range mainly from 5% to 12%.

The key players covered in this study

Verifone Systems Inc

NCR Corporation

Cognizant

PAR Technology Corporation

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

LG

Panasonic Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Delphi Display Systems, Inc

HM Electronics, Inc.

Revel Systems

PAX Technology

SZZT Electronics

Shenzhen Xinguodu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Consumers

Small Consumers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

