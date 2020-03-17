Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market: Know what are the Booming Reasons in 2020 | Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems Inc., GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HM Electronics, Inc,

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Quick Service Restaurant IT market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the industry. Besides, Quick Service Restaurant IT report systematically gathers the information about influencing factors for the industry which contains customer behavior, emerging trends, product usage, and brand positioning. This Quick Service Restaurant IT report brings into light several information about the industry that display important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the sphere. By applying business intelligence, the report is organized which provides thorough and extensive market insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study Imagine! Print Solutions, LG Display Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, Revel Systems, Inc., Restaurant Service Solutions, Verifone Systems, Inc., The Wendy’s Company, Restaurant Brands International, Dunkin’ Brands Group and many more.

The Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market is expected to reach USD 18,664 million by 2025 from USD 10387.33 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period. Quick service restaurant IT market is growing because of the increase in the quick service restaurant to generate new ways of revenue to beat competition which is rising at a rapid pace. Rising use of technology and mobile payment is also fueling the growth of quick service restaurant IT market

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Businessweek, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Quick Service Restaurant IT market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Quick Service Restaurant IT market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Component (Hardware (Digital Signage, Kiosks, Drive Thru Terminals, Point of Sales, Handheld Devices, Digital Menu Cards),

Software (Front of House, Inventory Management, Reconciliation, Labor Management, HR Software, Data Analytics, Marketing, Restaurant Operation, Support Operation, Franchise Management), Service),

Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing innovation and customization in food menu

Rising innovation in food packaging

Growing demand for advanced technology and automation

Fluctuations in food commodities prices

The Quick Service Restaurant IT report puts light on the change in the market which is taking place due to the moves of key players and brands such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn modifies the view of the global face of industry. This market report takes into account myriad of aspects of the market analysis which today’s businesses call for. To make the report outstanding, most up-to-date and advanced tools and techniques are used so that client achieves maximum benefits. The Quick Service Restaurant IT report also includes the market drivers and market restraints that are derived from SWOT analysis.

