Global Quantum Cryptography Market 2020 Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research by 2020-2025

Global Quantum Cryptography Market is driven by rise in funding of cyber security, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 102.56 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1353.70 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 38.06% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in quantum cryptography market are ID Quantique, QuintessenceLabs, NuCrypt, Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology Co. Ltd., PQ Solutions Limited, MagiQ Technologies, ISARA Corporation, Quantum XC., Aurea Technologies Inc, IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Global Quantum Cryptography Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Service (Consulting and Advisory, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance), Security Type (Network Security, Application Security), Vertical (Government and Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Quantum Cryptography Market

Quantum cryptography can be defined as applicability of physics in cyber security models. Quantum cryptography allows sharing the secret key within two parties to encrypt & decrypt the message between sender & receiver. Quantum cryptography helps in detecting the presence of any third person within the communication between the two concerned parties who are communicating.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for security solutions of IoT & cloud technologies as these are being used by every data company

Increasing need for reducing cyber-attacks in this growing era of digital crime

Market Restraints:

The cost of implementation of this system is very high

Shortage of technical expertise within the area of quantum cryptography & its technologies

Segmentation: Global Quantum Cryptography Market

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Service

Consulting and Advisory

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

By Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

By Vertical

Government and Defence

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players:

ID Quantique

QuintessenceLabs

NuCrypt

Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology Co. Ltd.

PQ Solutions Limited

MagiQ Technologies

ISARA Corporation

Quantum XC.

Aurea Technologies Inc

IBM Corporation

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, ID Quantique & InfoSec Global collaborated together for providing virtual private network (vpn) which is quantum safe. this particular technology has been developed by combining the quantum random number generator technology of id quantique & cryptographic agility of infosec global

In September 2018, high-speed quantum cryptographic communications have been successfully applied at Ohoku University by tohoku medical megabank organization & Toshiba Corporation. It is world’s first cryptographic communications with over 10 mbps speed.

Competitive Analysis: Global Quantum Cryptography Market

Global quantum cryptography market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of quantum cryptography market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Quantum Cryptography Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

