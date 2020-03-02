Global Public Safety LTE Market 2020 by Development Trends, Competitive Analysis, Benefits, Growth Strategies, Services, Demand, Innovation and Regional Outlook till 2025

LTE is widely used by enterprises as well as public safety agencies for communicating with convenience. Due to the bandwidth limitations of traditional voice-centric LMR network systems, public safety agencies are interested in leveraging commercial cellular network technology to support the growing requirement of broadband applications. Considering its booming network, spectrum flexibility, and performance metrics, LTE has emerged as the leading entrant for public safety mobile broadband networks.

The market for hybrid LTE is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Higher reliability than commercial LTE and lower cost as compared to private LTE are the reasons that are expected to drive the market for hybrid LTE between 2018 and 2023.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the overall public safety LTE market in 2017. The establishment of emergency services network (ESN) in Europe is driving the growth of the market.

In 2018, the global Public Safety LTE market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Public Safety LTE status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Safety LTE development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

General Dynamics

Airbus

Motorola

Cobham

Nokia

Bittium

Samsung Electronics

Cisco

Ericsson

AT&T

Mentura Group

Sonim Technologies

Kyocera

Leonardo

Hytera Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private LTE

Commercial LTE

Hybrid LTE

Market segment by Application, split into

Law Enforcement And Border Control

Emergency Medical Services

Firefighting Services

Disaster Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Public Safety LTE status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Public Safety LTE development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Public Safety LTE are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Public Safety LTE Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Private LTE

1.4.3 Commercial LTE

1.4.4 Hybrid LTE

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Public Safety LTE Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Law Enforcement And Border Control

1.5.3 Emergency Medical Services

1.5.4 Firefighting Services

1.5.5 Disaster Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Public Safety LTE Market Size

2.2 Public Safety LTE Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Public Safety LTE Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Public Safety LTE Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Public Safety LTE Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Public Safety LTE Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Public Safety LTE Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Public Safety LTE Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Public Safety LTE Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Public Safety LTE Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Public Safety LTE Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Public Safety LTE Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Public Safety LTE Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Public Safety LTE Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Public Safety LTE Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Public Safety LTE Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Public Safety LTE Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Public Safety LTE Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Public Safety LTE Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Public Safety LTE Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Public Safety LTE Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Public Safety LTE Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Public Safety LTE Key Players in China

7.3 China Public Safety LTE Market Size by Type

7.4 China Public Safety LTE Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Public Safety LTE Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Public Safety LTE Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Public Safety LTE Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Public Safety LTE Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Public Safety LTE Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Public Safety LTE Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Public Safety LTE Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Public Safety LTE Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Public Safety LTE Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Public Safety LTE Key Players in India

10.3 India Public Safety LTE Market Size by Type

10.4 India Public Safety LTE Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Public Safety LTE Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Public Safety LTE Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Public Safety LTE Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Public Safety LTE Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 General Dynamics

12.1.1 General Dynamics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Public Safety LTE Introduction

12.1.4 General Dynamics Revenue in Public Safety LTE Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

12.2 Airbus

12.2.1 Airbus Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Public Safety LTE Introduction

12.2.4 Airbus Revenue in Public Safety LTE Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Airbus Recent Development

12.3 Motorola

12.3.1 Motorola Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Public Safety LTE Introduction

12.3.4 Motorola Revenue in Public Safety LTE Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Motorola Recent Development

12.4 Cobham

12.4.1 Cobham Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Public Safety LTE Introduction

12.4.4 Cobham Revenue in Public Safety LTE Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cobham Recent Development

12.5 Nokia

12.5.1 Nokia Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Public Safety LTE Introduction

12.5.4 Nokia Revenue in Public Safety LTE Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Nokia Recent Development

12.6 Bittium

12.6.1 Bittium Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Public Safety LTE Introduction

12.6.4 Bittium Revenue in Public Safety LTE Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Bittium Recent Development

12.7 Samsung Electronics

12.7.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Public Safety LTE Introduction

12.7.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Public Safety LTE Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.8 Cisco

12.8.1 Cisco Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Public Safety LTE Introduction

12.8.4 Cisco Revenue in Public Safety LTE Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.9 Ericsson

12.9.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Public Safety LTE Introduction

12.9.4 Ericsson Revenue in Public Safety LTE Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.10 AT&T

12.10.1 AT&T Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Public Safety LTE Introduction

12.10.4 AT&T Revenue in Public Safety LTE Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.11 Mentura Group

12.12 Sonim Technologies

12.13 Kyocera

12.14 Leonardo

12.15 Hytera Communications

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

