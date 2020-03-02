Global Public Safety LTE Market 2020 by Development Trends, Competitive Analysis, Benefits, Growth Strategies, Services, Demand, Innovation and Regional Outlook till 2025

LTE is widely used by enterprises as well as public safety agencies for communicating with convenience. Due to the bandwidth limitations of traditional voice-centric LMR network systems, public safety agencies are interested in leveraging commercial cellular network technology to support the growing requirement of broadband applications. Considering its booming network, spectrum flexibility, and performance metrics, LTE has emerged as the leading entrant for public safety mobile broadband networks.
The market for hybrid LTE is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Higher reliability than commercial LTE and lower cost as compared to private LTE are the reasons that are expected to drive the market for hybrid LTE between 2018 and 2023.
Europe accounted for the largest share of the overall public safety LTE market in 2017. The establishment of emergency services network (ESN) in Europe is driving the growth of the market.
In 2018, the global Public Safety LTE market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Public Safety LTE status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Safety LTE development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
General Dynamics
Airbus
Motorola
Cobham
Nokia
Bittium
Samsung Electronics
Cisco
Ericsson
AT&T
Mentura Group
Sonim Technologies
Kyocera
Leonardo
Hytera Communications
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private LTE
Commercial LTE
Hybrid LTE
Market segment by Application, split into
Law Enforcement And Border Control
Emergency Medical Services
Firefighting Services
Disaster Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Public Safety LTE status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Public Safety LTE development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Public Safety LTE are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
