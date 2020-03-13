Global Progressive Growth of Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Share, Growth, Segment, Trends, and Forecast, 2026

The research report on Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical market offers a complete analysis on the study of Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical industry. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes. The Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical market report helps to develop correlative relationship among the consumers demand and preferences and product brands. In addition to this, the Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4447078
This report focuses on the global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Deutsche Post
FedEx
Biotec Services
UPS
Nichirei Logistics Group
Air Canada Cargo
Helapet
Igloo Thermo-Logistics
Kerry Logistics
XPO Logistics
Cold Chain Technologies
Continental Air Cargo
Lineage Logistics
OOCL Logistics
SCG Logistics
JWD Group
Swire Group
Burris Logistics
VersaCold Logistics Services
LifeConEx
Marken
Nordic Cold Storage
Panalpina World Transport
Sofrigam
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Refrigerated Storage
Cold Chain Logistics
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceuticals
Blood Goods
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cold-chain-for-pharmaceutical-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Refrigerated Storage
1.4.3 Cold Chain Logistics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.5.3 Blood Goods
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Revenue in 2019
3.3 Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Thirteen: Key Players Profiles
13.1 Deutsche Post
13.1.1 Deutsche Post Company Details
13.1.2 Deutsche Post Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Deutsche Post Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
13.1.4 Deutsche Post Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Deutsche Post Recent Development
13.2 FedEx
13.2.1 FedEx Company Details
13.2.2 FedEx Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 FedEx Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
13.2.4 FedEx Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 FedEx Recent Development
13.3 Biotec Services
13.3.1 Biotec Services Company Details
13.3.2 Biotec Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Biotec Services Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
13.3.4 Biotec Services Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Biotec Services Recent Development
13.4 UPS
13.4.1 UPS Company Details
13.4.2 UPS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 UPS Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
13.4.4 UPS Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 UPS Recent Development
13.5 Nichirei Logistics Group
13.5.1 Nichirei Logistics Group Company Details
13.5.2 Nichirei Logistics Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Nichirei Logistics Group Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
13.5.4 Nichirei Logistics Group Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Nichirei Logistics Group Recent Development
13.6 Air Canada Cargo
13.6.1 Air Canada Cargo Company Details
13.6.2 Air Canada Cargo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Air Canada Cargo Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
13.6.4 Air Canada Cargo Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Air Canada Cargo Recent Development
13.7 Helapet
13.7.1 Helapet Company Details
13.7.2 Helapet Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Helapet Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
13.7.4 Helapet Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Helapet Recent Development
13.8 Igloo Thermo-Logistics
13.8.1 Igloo Thermo-Logistics Company Details
13.8.2 Igloo Thermo-Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Igloo Thermo-Logistics Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
13.8.4 Igloo Thermo-Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Igloo Thermo-Logistics Recent Development
13.9 Kerry Logistics
13.9.1 Kerry Logistics Company Details
13.9.2 Kerry Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Kerry Logistics Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
13.9.4 Kerry Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Kerry Logistics Recent Development
13.10 XPO Logistics
13.10.1 XPO Logistics Company Details
13.10.2 XPO Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 XPO Logistics Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
13.10.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development
13.11 Cold Chain Technologies
10.11.1 Cold Chain Technologies Company Details
10.11.2 Cold Chain Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Cold Chain Technologies Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
10.11.4 Cold Chain Technologies Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Cold Chain Technologies Recent Development
13.12 Continental Air Cargo
10.12.1 Continental Air Cargo Company Details
10.12.2 Continental Air Cargo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Continental Air Cargo Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
10.12.4 Continental Air Cargo Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Continental Air Cargo Recent Development
13.13 Lineage Logistics
10.13.1 Lineage Logistics Company Details
10.13.2 Lineage Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Lineage Logistics Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
10.13.4 Lineage Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Lineage Logistics Recent Development
13.14 OOCL Logistics
10.14.1 OOCL Logistics Company Details
10.14.2 OOCL Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 OOCL Logistics Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
10.14.4 OOCL Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 OOCL Logistics Recent Development
13.15 SCG Logistics
10.15.1 SCG Logistics Company Details
10.15.2 SCG Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 SCG Logistics Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
10.15.4 SCG Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 SCG Logistics Recent Development
13.16 JWD Group
10.16.1 JWD Group Company Details
10.16.2 JWD Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 JWD Group Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
10.16.4 JWD Group Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 JWD Group Recent Development
13.17 Swire Group
10.17.1 Swire Group Company Details
10.17.2 Swire Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Swire Group Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
10.17.4 Swire Group Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Swire Group Recent Development
13.18 Burris Logistics
10.18.1 Burris Logistics Company Details
10.18.2 Burris Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
10.18.4 Burris Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Burris Logistics Recent Development
13.19 VersaCold Logistics Services
10.19.1 VersaCold Logistics Services Company Details
10.19.2 VersaCold Logistics Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 VersaCold Logistics Services Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
10.19.4 VersaCold Logistics Services Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 VersaCold Logistics Services Recent Development
13.20 LifeConEx
10.20.1 LifeConEx Company Details
10.20.2 LifeConEx Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 LifeConEx Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
10.20.4 LifeConEx Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 LifeConEx Recent Development
13.21 Marken
10.21.1 Marken Company Details
10.21.2 Marken Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 Marken Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
10.21.4 Marken Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Marken Recent Development
13.22 Nordic Cold Storage
10.22.1 Nordic Cold Storage Company Details
10.22.2 Nordic Cold Storage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.22.3 Nordic Cold Storage Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
10.22.4 Nordic Cold Storage Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Nordic Cold Storage Recent Development
13.23 Panalpina World Transport
10.23.1 Panalpina World Transport Company Details
10.23.2 Panalpina World Transport Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.23.3 Panalpina World Transport Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
10.23.4 Panalpina World Transport Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Panalpina World Transport Recent Development
13.24 Sofrigam
10.24.1 Sofrigam Company Details
10.24.2 Sofrigam Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.24.3 Sofrigam Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Introduction
10.24.4 Sofrigam Revenue in Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Sofrigam Recent Development
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4447078
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155