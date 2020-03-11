Global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Marin Software

MediaMath

Wordstream

Choozle

Flashtalking

Adwords

Acquisio

DATAXU

Sizmek

The Trade Desk

Yahoo Gemini

Quantcast Advertise

Adobe Media Optimizer

Facebook Business

Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Breakdown Data by Type

RTB

Programmatic

Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Breakdown Data by Application

Emerging Industries

Traditional Industries

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 RTB

1.4.3 Programmatic

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Emerging Industries

1.5.3 Traditional Industries

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Revenue in 2019

3.3 Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Marin Software

13.1.1 Marin Software Company Details

13.1.2 Marin Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Marin Software Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Introduction

13.1.4 Marin Software Revenue in Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Marin Software Recent Development

13.2 MediaMath

13.2.1 MediaMath Company Details

13.2.2 MediaMath Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 MediaMath Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Introduction

13.2.4 MediaMath Revenue in Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 MediaMath Recent Development

13.3 Wordstream

13.3.1 Wordstream Company Details

13.3.2 Wordstream Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Wordstream Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Introduction

13.3.4 Wordstream Revenue in Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Wordstream Recent Development

13.4 Choozle

13.4.1 Choozle Company Details

13.4.2 Choozle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Choozle Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Introduction

13.4.4 Choozle Revenue in Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Choozle Recent Development

13.5 Flashtalking

13.5.1 Flashtalking Company Details

13.5.2 Flashtalking Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Flashtalking Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Introduction

13.5.4 Flashtalking Revenue in Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Flashtalking Recent Development

13.6 Adwords

13.6.1 Adwords Company Details

13.6.2 Adwords Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Adwords Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Introduction

13.6.4 Adwords Revenue in Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Adwords Recent Development

13.7 Acquisio

13.7.1 Acquisio Company Details

13.7.2 Acquisio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Acquisio Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Introduction

13.7.4 Acquisio Revenue in Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Acquisio Recent Development

13.8 DATAXU

13.8.1 DATAXU Company Details

13.8.2 DATAXU Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 DATAXU Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Introduction

13.8.4 DATAXU Revenue in Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 DATAXU Recent Development

13.9 Sizmek

13.9.1 Sizmek Company Details

13.9.2 Sizmek Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Sizmek Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Introduction

13.9.4 Sizmek Revenue in Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Sizmek Recent Development

13.10 The Trade Desk

13.10.1 The Trade Desk Company Details

13.10.2 The Trade Desk Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 The Trade Desk Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Introduction

13.10.4 The Trade Desk Revenue in Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 The Trade Desk Recent Development

13.11 Yahoo Gemini

10.11.1 Yahoo Gemini Company Details

10.11.2 Yahoo Gemini Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Yahoo Gemini Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Introduction

10.11.4 Yahoo Gemini Revenue in Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Yahoo Gemini Recent Development

13.12 Quantcast Advertise

10.12.1 Quantcast Advertise Company Details

10.12.2 Quantcast Advertise Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Quantcast Advertise Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Introduction

10.12.4 Quantcast Advertise Revenue in Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Quantcast Advertise Recent Development

13.13 Adobe Media Optimizer

10.13.1 Adobe Media Optimizer Company Details

10.13.2 Adobe Media Optimizer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Adobe Media Optimizer Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Introduction

10.13.4 Adobe Media Optimizer Revenue in Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Adobe Media Optimizer Recent Development

13.14 Facebook Business

10.14.1 Facebook Business Company Details

10.14.2 Facebook Business Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Facebook Business Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Introduction

10.14.4 Facebook Business Revenue in Programmatic Marketing and Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Facebook Business Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

