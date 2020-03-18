Progenitor Cell-Based Market 2020 – 2026 to Set New Growth Cycle || Leading Players – Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Nuvasive, Inc., Organogenesis, Inc.

The actions of competitors or major players has a great effect on the market and Healthare industry as a whole with respect to its sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values hence it is covered thoroughly in Progenitor Cell-Based Market report. It gives professional and in depth overview of the market which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This business report also makes available the company profiles, product specifications, production value, contact details of manufacturer and market shares for company. Global Progenitor Cell-Based market report comprises of the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis.

Global progenitor cell-based market is estimated to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The imminent market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population.

Some of the major companies functioning in global progenitor cell-based market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott, Vericel, Novartis AG, Alcon, GlaxoSmithKline plc, BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Nuvasive, Inc., Organogenesis, Inc., Nu-Tech International, MiMedx, Stability Biologic., Takara Bio Inc., Caladrius, Biosciences, Inc., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Cesca Therapeutics and Osiris Therapeutics, Inc among others

Market Definition: Global Progenitor Cell-Based Market

Progenitor cell are the kind of stem cell which are located in bone marrow and also called as hematopoietic. These cells give rise to the different cell lines. The progenitor cells can divide and stem cells can replicate indefinitely. Progenitor cells are used in various neurological disorders such as Parkinson disease and Huntington disease.

Prevalence of Parkinson’s disease (PD) increases with increasing age but an estimated four percent of people with Parkinson’s disease are diagnosed before age 50, more than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological diseases.

Segmentation: Global Progenitor Cell-Based Market

Progenitor Cell-Based Market : By Type

Allogeneic Stem Cell

Autologous

Progenitor Cell-Based Market : By Therapeutic Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wound and Injuries

Neurology

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Surgeries

Others

Progenitor Cell-Based Market : By Cell Source

Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

By Embryo/Cord Blood Stem Cells

Others

Progenitor Cell-Based Market : By End User

Laboratory

Hospitals

Research Institute

Progenitor Cell-Based Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Progenitor Cell-Based Market:

In April 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, announced the launch of Arti Cell, a first ever registered stem cell-based veterinary medicine. This is ground breaking approved therapy which will use to reduce mild to moderate recurrent lameness related with non-septic joint inflammation in horses. With this launch, the company will enhance its product portfolio in the market

In January 2019, Japan government organization approved stem-cell treatment for spinal-cord injuries. This stem cell treatment is used to contract muscles and sense touch of the body. This approval will provide direction to the new era of healthcare and will create unprecedented revolution of science and medicine

Progenitor Cell-Based Market Drivers

Rising of advanced genome-cell based techniques is driving the growth of the market

Investment in research and development activities along with government funding in regenerative medicine will propel the market growth

Increasing number of clinical trials based on cell-based therapy is also fueling the market to grow in the forecast period

Development in cell banking infrastructure is boosting the market growth

Progenitor Cell-Based Market Restraints

Unclear regulatory guidelines for product development is hampering the growth of the market

Less availability of skilled professional may also hinder the market in the forecast period

Ethical concern in animal trial can hamper the market growth

Progenitor Cell-Based Market : Competitive Analysis

Global progenitor cell-based market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of progenitor cell-based market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Progenitor Cell-Based Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Progenitor Cell-Based Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

