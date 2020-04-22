Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Reviews 2020, Size, Share, Growth Trends, Top Companies, Segmentations, Rates, Types, Analysis, Demand & Industry-Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Procurement Outsourcing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Procurement Outsourcing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4227501

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

GEP

Genpact

Aquanima

Optimum Procurement

Corbus

Wipro

Infosys

HCL Technologies

WNS

IBM Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Category Management

Source Management

Procurement Management

Supplier Management

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Procurement Outsourcing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Procurement Outsourcing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Procurement Outsourcing Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-procurement-outsourcing-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Category Management

1.4.3 Source Management

1.4.4 Procurement Management

1.4.5 Supplier Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Energy and Utilities

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 IT and Telecom

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Procurement Outsourcing Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Procurement Outsourcing Services Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Procurement Outsourcing Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Procurement Outsourcing Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Procurement Outsourcing Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Procurement Outsourcing Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Procurement Outsourcing Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Accenture

13.1.1 Accenture Company Details

13.1.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Accenture Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction

13.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.2 GEP

13.2.1 GEP Company Details

13.2.2 GEP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 GEP Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction

13.2.4 GEP Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 GEP Recent Development

13.3 Genpact

13.3.1 Genpact Company Details

13.3.2 Genpact Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Genpact Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction

13.3.4 Genpact Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Genpact Recent Development

13.4 Aquanima

13.4.1 Aquanima Company Details

13.4.2 Aquanima Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Aquanima Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction

13.4.4 Aquanima Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Aquanima Recent Development

13.5 Optimum Procurement

13.5.1 Optimum Procurement Company Details

13.5.2 Optimum Procurement Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Optimum Procurement Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction

13.5.4 Optimum Procurement Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Optimum Procurement Recent Development

13.6 Corbus

13.6.1 Corbus Company Details

13.6.2 Corbus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Corbus Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction

13.6.4 Corbus Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Corbus Recent Development

13.7 Wipro

13.7.1 Wipro Company Details

13.7.2 Wipro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Wipro Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction

13.7.4 Wipro Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Wipro Recent Development

13.8 Infosys

13.8.1 Infosys Company Details

13.8.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Infosys Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction

13.8.4 Infosys Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Infosys Recent Development

13.9 HCL Technologies

13.9.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

13.9.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 HCL Technologies Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction

13.9.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

13.10 WNS

13.10.1 WNS Company Details

13.10.2 WNS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 WNS Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction

13.10.4 WNS Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 WNS Recent Development

13.11 IBM Corporation

10.11.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

10.11.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 IBM Corporation Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction

10.11.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4227501

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155