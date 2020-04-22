Global Process Safety Services Market 2020: Demand, Growth Opportunities, Size, Statistics, Revenue, Top Companies, Segmentation, Regional Outlook & Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Process Safety Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Process Safety Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell Process Solutions
RRC International
ABB
Bureau Veritas
HIMA Paul Hildebrandt
Intertek Group
SGS Group
Rockwell Automation
TUV SUD
SOCOTEC Certification International
DEKRA
Smith & Burgess Process Safety Consulting
Process Engineering Associates
Ingenero
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consulting
Training
Certification
Auditing
Market segment by Application, split into
Automobile Manufacturing
Chemical
Electric Power
Building
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Process Safety Services are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Process Safety Services Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Process Safety Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Consulting
1.4.3 Training
1.4.4 Certification
1.4.5 Auditing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Process Safety Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Automobile Manufacturing
1.5.3 Chemical
1.5.4 Electric Power
1.5.5 Building
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Process Safety Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Process Safety Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Process Safety Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Process Safety Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Process Safety Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Process Safety Services Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Process Safety Services Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Process Safety Services Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Process Safety Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Process Safety Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Process Safety Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Process Safety Services Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Process Safety Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Process Safety Services Revenue in 2019
3.3 Process Safety Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Process Safety Services Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Process Safety Services Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Process Safety Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Process Safety Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Process Safety Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Process Safety Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Process Safety Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Process Safety Services Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Process Safety Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Process Safety Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Process Safety Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Process Safety Services Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Process Safety Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Process Safety Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Process Safety Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Process Safety Services Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Process Safety Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Process Safety Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Process Safety Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Process Safety Services Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Process Safety Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Process Safety Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Process Safety Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Process Safety Services Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Process Safety Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Process Safety Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Process Safety Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Process Safety Services Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Process Safety Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Process Safety Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Process Safety Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Process Safety Services Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Process Safety Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Process Safety Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Process Safety Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Honeywell Process Solutions
13.1.1 Honeywell Process Solutions Company Details
13.1.2 Honeywell Process Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Honeywell Process Solutions Process Safety Services Introduction
13.1.4 Honeywell Process Solutions Revenue in Process Safety Services Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Honeywell Process Solutions Recent Development
13.2 RRC International
13.2.1 RRC International Company Details
13.2.2 RRC International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 RRC International Process Safety Services Introduction
13.2.4 RRC International Revenue in Process Safety Services Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 RRC International Recent Development
13.3 ABB
13.3.1 ABB Company Details
13.3.2 ABB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 ABB Process Safety Services Introduction
13.3.4 ABB Revenue in Process Safety Services Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 ABB Recent Development
13.4 Bureau Veritas
13.4.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details
13.4.2 Bureau Veritas Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Bureau Veritas Process Safety Services Introduction
13.4.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Process Safety Services Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development
13.5 HIMA Paul Hildebrandt
13.5.1 HIMA Paul Hildebrandt Company Details
13.5.2 HIMA Paul Hildebrandt Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 HIMA Paul Hildebrandt Process Safety Services Introduction
13.5.4 HIMA Paul Hildebrandt Revenue in Process Safety Services Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 HIMA Paul Hildebrandt Recent Development
13.6 Intertek Group
13.6.1 Intertek Group Company Details
13.6.2 Intertek Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Intertek Group Process Safety Services Introduction
13.6.4 Intertek Group Revenue in Process Safety Services Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Intertek Group Recent Development
13.7 SGS Group
13.7.1 SGS Group Company Details
13.7.2 SGS Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 SGS Group Process Safety Services Introduction
13.7.4 SGS Group Revenue in Process Safety Services Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 SGS Group Recent Development
13.8 Rockwell Automation
13.8.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details
13.8.2 Rockwell Automation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Rockwell Automation Process Safety Services Introduction
13.8.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Process Safety Services Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development
13.9 TUV SUD
13.9.1 TUV SUD Company Details
13.9.2 TUV SUD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 TUV SUD Process Safety Services Introduction
13.9.4 TUV SUD Revenue in Process Safety Services Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 TUV SUD Recent Development
13.10 SOCOTEC Certification International
13.10.1 SOCOTEC Certification International Company Details
13.10.2 SOCOTEC Certification International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 SOCOTEC Certification International Process Safety Services Introduction
13.10.4 SOCOTEC Certification International Revenue in Process Safety Services Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 SOCOTEC Certification International Recent Development
13.11 DEKRA
10.11.1 DEKRA Company Details
10.11.2 DEKRA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 DEKRA Process Safety Services Introduction
10.11.4 DEKRA Revenue in Process Safety Services Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 DEKRA Recent Development
13.12 Smith & Burgess Process Safety Consulting
10.12.1 Smith & Burgess Process Safety Consulting Company Details
10.12.2 Smith & Burgess Process Safety Consulting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Smith & Burgess Process Safety Consulting Process Safety Services Introduction
10.12.4 Smith & Burgess Process Safety Consulting Revenue in Process Safety Services Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Smith & Burgess Process Safety Consulting Recent Development
13.13 Process Engineering Associates
10.13.1 Process Engineering Associates Company Details
10.13.2 Process Engineering Associates Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Process Engineering Associates Process Safety Services Introduction
10.13.4 Process Engineering Associates Revenue in Process Safety Services Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Process Engineering Associates Recent Development
13.14 Ingenero
10.14.1 Ingenero Company Details
10.14.2 Ingenero Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Ingenero Process Safety Services Introduction
10.14.4 Ingenero Revenue in Process Safety Services Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Ingenero Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
