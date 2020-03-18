Global Process Analyzer Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Process Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global process analyzer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025. Process analyzers are automatic devices that are used in industrial processes for determining the chemical composition and physical properties of substances. They assist in process optimization, asset protection, compliance with environmental regulations, reduction in production costs and optimum utilization of resources. Other than this, as process analyzers can withstand harsh climatic conditions, they are widely used in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and oil and gas industries all around the world.

Process analyzers are extensively utilized in the petrochemical industry for monitoring the chemical composition of final products and measuring the concentration of various gases. Moreover, oxygen and moisture process analyzers are employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industries to ensure the quality of food products. Besides this, the rising adoption of optical techniques, such as tunable-diode-laser absorption spectroscopy (TDLAS) and Raman spectroscopy, aids in minimizing the need for sample systems. This, in turn, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of Process Analyzer Market. Some of the major players operating in the industry include ABB, AMETEK Process Instruments, Cemtrex Inc., Emerson Electric, Endress+Hauser AG, GE Analytical Instruments, Hach Lange GmbH, Honeywell, Mettler Toledo, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies International Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Yokogawa Electric, etc.

