Global Printing Inks Market 2020, Industry Size and Share, High-Demand, Growth Analysis, Top Trends, Industry Verticals and Precise Outlook till 2025

Market Overview

The printing inks market is expected to register a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the market studied is the growing demand from the US digital printing industry. The decline in the commercial printing industry is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Lithographic printing dominated the market and it is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing packaging applications across the world.

– Growth in the demand for bio-based and UV curable inks is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– North America dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from the United States.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Packaging

– Digital printing is rapidly expanding into label production and electrophotography. The packaging industry is expected to experience a significant revolution over the next decade, owing to the increasing application of digital printing.

– Due to the quick turnaround capability that digital printing offers, it has been very popular among various brand owners. Recent developments in digital printing, such as digital carton cutting, creasing, and other completion technologies, have increased the potential for more applications in flexible packaging, corrugated packaging, and folding cartons.

– The variable data capacity of the digital press is also enabling versioning and personalization in big food and beverage organizations, which inspires rapid customer response. For instance, Coco-Cola took advantage of the digital press, with its ‘Share a Coke’ campaign in the United States and 35 European countries, involving the printing of over 750 million packages, producing over a billion labels.

– With the advantages of the inkjet process, such as being non-contact, and low cost, this process is extensively used for printing large formats on a wide range of substrates, making it suitable for packaging, and can be integrated into existing conversion lines more efficiently than toner systems.

– Hence, the demand for printing inks for large hoardings and billboard labels is increasing on a regular basis.

The North America Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The United States has the world’s largest economy, with the second-highest purchasing power in the world.

– The demand for packaging is significant in the United States, which is majorly driven by the growing demand from the digital printing market and the flexible packaging industry.

– With the improving government focus and investments in various industries, the demand for UV-cured printing ink is expected to increase substantially during the forecast period.

– Furthermore, the growth of the packaging industry in Canada is driven by the increased hectic lifestyle, which has created a need for on-the-go, easy-to-handle, and small-sized packages.

– Similarly, in other countries, like Panama, Bahamas, etc., the growth in the education, manufacturing, and food processing industry, is expected to drive the demand for the packaging and printing ink industry during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The printing inks market is partially consolidated, with the top five players accounting for more than 40% (in terms of revenues generated) of the global market. Major players include Sun Chemicals, Flint Group, Sakata Inx Corporation, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd, and Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co., among others.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the US Digital Printing Industry

4.1.2 High Demand from the Packaging Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Decline in the Commercial Printing Industry

4.2.2 Stringent Regulations Regarding Disposal

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Solvent-based

5.1.2 Water-based

5.1.3 Oil-based

5.1.4 UV

5.1.5 UV-LED

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 Process

5.2.1 Lithographic Printing

5.2.2 Flexographic Printing

5.2.3 Gravure Printing

5.2.4 Digital Printing

5.2.5 Other Processes

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Packaging

5.3.1.1 Rigid Packaging

5.3.1.1.1 Paperboard Container

5.3.1.1.2 Corrugated Box

5.3.1.1.3 Rigid Plastic Container

5.3.1.1.4 Metal Can

5.3.1.1.5 Other Rigid Packagings

5.3.1.2 Flexible Packaging

5.3.1.3 Label

5.3.1.4 Other Packagings

5.3.2 Commercial and Publication

5.3.3 Textile

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.6 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Russia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ALTANA

6.4.2 Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg Co. Ltd

6.4.3 DowDuPont

6.4.4 Epple Druckfarben AG

6.4.5 Flint Group

6.4.6 FUJIFILM Corporation

6.4.7 hubergroup Deutschland GmbH

6.4.8 SAKATA INX CORPORATION

6.4.9 Sanchez SA de CV

6.4.10 SICPA HOLDING SA

6.4.11 Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.12 Sun Chemical

6.4.13 T&K TOKA Corporation

6.4.14 Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg Co. Ltd

6.4.15 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd

6.4.16 Wikoff Color Corporation

6.4.17 Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited

6.4.18 Zeller+Gmelin

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growth in Demand for Bio-based and UV Curable Inks

