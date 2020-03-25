Global Primary Lithium Battery Market 2020-2025:Current Trends, Innovations, Application, Growth Analysis, Industry Verticals and Geographical Analysis

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Primary Lithium Battery market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2342.8 million by 2024, from US$ 1932.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Primary Lithium Battery business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Primary Lithium Battery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Primary Lithium Battery value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lithium/Thionyl Chloride Battery (Li/SOCL2)

Lithium/Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/MnO2)

Lithium/Polycarbon Monofluoride Battery (Li/CFx)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Industrial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hitachi Maxell

Wuhan Voltec Engrgy

SAFT

Panasonic

FDK

EVE Energy

Energizer

Duracell

Ultralife

Vitzrocell

HCB Battery

EEMB Battery

EnerSys Ltd

Varta

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Primary Lithium Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Primary Lithium Battery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Primary Lithium Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Primary Lithium Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Primary Lithium Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Primary Lithium Battery Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Primary Lithium Battery Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Primary Lithium Battery Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lithium/Thionyl Chloride Battery (Li/SOCL2)

2.2.2 Lithium/Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/MnO2)

2.2.3 Lithium/Polycarbon Monofluoride Battery (Li/CFx)

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Primary Lithium Battery Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Primary Lithium Battery Segment by Application

2.4.1 Aerospace and Defense

2.4.2 Medical

2.4.3 Industrial

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Primary Lithium Battery Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Primary Lithium Battery by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Primary Lithium Battery Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Primary Lithium Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Primary Lithium Battery Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Primary Lithium Battery by Regions

4.1 Primary Lithium Battery by Regions

4.1.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Primary Lithium Battery Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Primary Lithium Battery Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Primary Lithium Battery Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Primary Lithium Battery Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Primary Lithium Battery Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Primary Lithium Battery by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Primary Lithium Battery Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Primary Lithium Battery Distributors

10.3 Primary Lithium Battery Customer

11 Global Primary Lithium Battery Market Forecast

11.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Primary Lithium Battery Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Primary Lithium Battery Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Hitachi Maxell

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered

12.1.3 Hitachi Maxell Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Hitachi Maxell News

12.2 Wuhan Voltec Engrgy

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered

12.2.3 Wuhan Voltec Engrgy Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Wuhan Voltec Engrgy News

12.3 SAFT

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered

12.3.3 SAFT Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 SAFT News

12.4 Panasonic

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered

12.4.3 Panasonic Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Panasonic News

12.5 FDK

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered

12.5.3 FDK Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 FDK News

12.6 EVE Energy

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered

12.6.3 EVE Energy Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 EVE Energy News

12.7 Energizer

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered

12.7.3 Energizer Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Energizer News

12.8 Duracell

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered

12.8.3 Duracell Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Duracell News

12.9 Ultralife

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered

12.9.3 Ultralife Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Ultralife News

12.10 Vitzrocell

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered

12.10.3 Vitzrocell Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Vitzrocell News

12.11 HCB Battery

12.12 EEMB Battery

12.13 EnerSys Ltd

12.14 Varta

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

