Global Primary Lithium Battery Market 2020-2025:Current Trends, Innovations, Application, Growth Analysis, Industry Verticals and Geographical Analysis

Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Primary Lithium Battery market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2342.8 million by 2024, from US$ 1932.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Primary Lithium Battery business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Primary Lithium Battery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Primary Lithium Battery value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Lithium/Thionyl Chloride Battery (Li/SOCL2)
Lithium/Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/MnO2)
Lithium/Polycarbon Monofluoride Battery (Li/CFx)
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Aerospace and Defense
Medical
Industrial
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Hitachi Maxell
Wuhan Voltec Engrgy
SAFT
Panasonic
FDK
EVE Energy
Energizer
Duracell
Ultralife
Vitzrocell
HCB Battery
EEMB Battery
EnerSys Ltd
Varta
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Primary Lithium Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Primary Lithium Battery market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Primary Lithium Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Primary Lithium Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Primary Lithium Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Primary Lithium Battery Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Primary Lithium Battery Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Primary Lithium Battery Segment by Type
2.2.1 Lithium/Thionyl Chloride Battery (Li/SOCL2)
2.2.2 Lithium/Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/MnO2)
2.2.3 Lithium/Polycarbon Monofluoride Battery (Li/CFx)
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Primary Lithium Battery Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Primary Lithium Battery Segment by Application
2.4.1 Aerospace and Defense
2.4.2 Medical
2.4.3 Industrial
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Primary Lithium Battery Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Primary Lithium Battery by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Primary Lithium Battery Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Primary Lithium Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Primary Lithium Battery Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Primary Lithium Battery by Regions
4.1 Primary Lithium Battery by Regions
4.1.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Primary Lithium Battery Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Primary Lithium Battery Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Primary Lithium Battery Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Primary Lithium Battery Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Primary Lithium Battery Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Primary Lithium Battery by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Primary Lithium Battery Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Primary Lithium Battery Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Primary Lithium Battery Distributors
10.3 Primary Lithium Battery Customer
11 Global Primary Lithium Battery Market Forecast
11.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Primary Lithium Battery Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Primary Lithium Battery Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Primary Lithium Battery Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Primary Lithium Battery Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Hitachi Maxell
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered
12.1.3 Hitachi Maxell Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Hitachi Maxell News
12.2 Wuhan Voltec Engrgy
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered
12.2.3 Wuhan Voltec Engrgy Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Wuhan Voltec Engrgy News
12.3 SAFT
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered
12.3.3 SAFT Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 SAFT News
12.4 Panasonic
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered
12.4.3 Panasonic Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Panasonic News
12.5 FDK
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered
12.5.3 FDK Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 FDK News
12.6 EVE Energy
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered
12.6.3 EVE Energy Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 EVE Energy News
12.7 Energizer
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered
12.7.3 Energizer Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Energizer News
12.8 Duracell
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered
12.8.3 Duracell Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Duracell News
12.9 Ultralife
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered
12.9.3 Ultralife Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Ultralife News
12.10 Vitzrocell
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Primary Lithium Battery Product Offered
12.10.3 Vitzrocell Primary Lithium Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Vitzrocell News
12.11 HCB Battery
12.12 EEMB Battery
12.13 EnerSys Ltd
12.14 Varta
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
