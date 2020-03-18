Global Pretzel Market: Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast Till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Pretzel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global pretzel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% during 2019-2024. Pretzels are crisp biscuits which are baked in the form of knots or sticks and flavored with salt. They are made up of materials such as yeast, cauliflower, cassava flour and cane sugar syrup. Pretzels are available in a wide variety of shapes and sizes including soft and hard pretzels, wherein soft pretzels can be eaten shortly after preparation while, hard pretzels are baked twice and have a long shelf life.

Pretzels are a rich source of iron, vitamins, folate and other vital nutrients which help in reducing cholesterol levels; lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases; and digesting and metabolizing fats, proteins and carbohydrates. Owing to this, they are increasingly being consumed by the young population. Apart from this, with the expanding food industry and increasing demand for fast food products, pretzels are rapidly being sold through a number of food service establishments and retail outlets. Moreover, the leading companies are introducing newer and innovative products in the form of pretzel sticks, poppers, sandwiches and minis in different flavors ranging from butter to barbecue to garlic. They are also offering unique packaging solutions and resealable lids to preserve the freshness and extend their shelf-life. This has significantly contributed towards the growth of the global pretzel market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Content:

• Salted Pretzels

• Unsalted Pretzels

Breakup by Type:

• Hard

• Soft

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Bags

• Boxes

• Containers

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialist Retailers

• Online Retailers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global pretzel market. Some of the major players in the market are Johnson Auntie Anne’s, Boulder Brands, ConAgra Foods, Frito-Lay, Herr Foods, Intersnack, J & J Snacks, Mars, Mr. Pretzel, Old Dutch Foods, Philly Pretzel Factory, Pretzels Inc., etc.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

