Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market Growth by 2027 : Aalberts Industries N.V., Eaton Corporation plc, Honeywell International Inc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Mueller Water Products, Inc.

The industry requires a pressure reducing valve for maintaining pressure in the pipeline and prevent pipes from bursting, and from protecting against damage and leakage. Additionally, growing concern about safety is rising the demand for pressure reducing valve market. Pressure reducing valves are widely used by various end-user such as in power generation, chemical, oil and gas industries, and among others that are expected to drive the growth of the pressure reducing valve market.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Aalberts Industries N.V.

2. Eaton Corporation plc

3. Honeywell International Inc.

4. KSB SE and Co. KGaA

5. Mueller Water Products, Inc.

6. Parker-Hannifin Corporation

7. Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited

8. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

9. TALIS Management Holding GmbH

10. Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

A pressure-reducing valve reduces or maintains the pressure, which can prevent damage and leakage. The rapid expansion of the oil and gas industries is generating a high need for pressure reducing valve, which drives the growth of the market. Rapid advancement in valve technologies also contributing to the growth of pressure reducing valve market. The features of these valves, such as high energy-efficiency, rugged reliability, cheaper cost, and easy maintenance, are majorly driving demand for the pressure reducing valve market.

The global pressure reducing valve market is segmented on the basis of product type, operating pressure, and end-user. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as direct acting, pilot operated. On the basis of operating pressure the market is segmented as below 300 psig, 301-600 psig, above 600 psig. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as oil and gas, power generation, chemical, metals and mining, others.

