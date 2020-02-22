Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Expected to Substantial hike by 2020 with Major Leading Players BigHealth, Better Therapeutics, LLC, Headspace Inc, Kaia Health, Xealth, Solera Network

Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 23.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide and expanding the application of CRISPR technology by innovative research from the different academic organizations are the key factors for market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global prescription digital therapeutics (DTx) market are Better Therapeutics, LLC, BigHealth, Headspace Inc, Kaia Health, Xealth, Solera Network, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ResMed, Pear Therapeutics, Inc, Omada Health, Inc., WellDoc, Inc, Voluntis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, 2Morrow Inc, SAMSUNG among others.

Segmentation:-

Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market By Diseases (Type 2 Diabetes Prevention and Management, Substance Abuse, Asthma, Insomnia and Others), Application (Preventative Care and Wellness, Diagnosis, Treatment Decision and Others), Therapies (Medication Augmentation, Medication Replacement and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global prescription digital therapeutics (DTx) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global CRISPR gene-editing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Prescription digital therapeutics is a novel treatment approach that allows software applications to directly treat serious disease. It is designed in such way that it delivers evidence-based treatment anytime, anywhere and even providing clinicians with real-time data on patient progress.

According to the statistics published in Pear Therapeutics, Inc, One in every three adults are suffering from the symptoms of insomnia which contribute up to 30 million adults are living with chronic insomnia in the United States. This growing incidence of cases globally and increase regulatory approvals are acts as market drivers.



Market Drivers



High prevalence of disease worldwide is driving the growth of this market

High regulatory approvals for digital therapeutics by regulatory authorities is also acting as a driver for the market growth

Promising demonstration of clinical outcomes is boosting the market growth

High demand due to their High cost effectiveness can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

Unaffordability of digital therapeutics is restricting the growth for the market

Limited access to novel treatment options for conditions that previously have been untreated or undertreated by traditional medications and therapies which acts as a market restraint

Lack of healthcare budget in some middle-income countries is also hampering the market growth

The current trend pertaining to the demand supply and sales together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market. It also allows voluntarily accessible affordable reports of the research that is the end result of the personalized research carried by the internal team of professionals.

To comprehend Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Pear Therapeutics, Inc filed marketing authorization application from the FDA for Somryst, a prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) the treatment of chronic insomnia and depression in adults. If approved, it could become third FDA-authorized PDT indication, representing newer innovation for patients and physicians

In June 2018, Headspace Inc has launched a company Headspace Health which will focus on the creation of a new prescription meditation application by end of 2020. This creation of the new company is the most significant milestone towards healthcare industries to help for treating a range of chronic diseases

