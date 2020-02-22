Global Powertrain Market Massive Growth By 2020-2027

Global powertrain market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand for higher power capacity as well as the need for safe mobility.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global powertrain market are Continental AG; DENSO CORPORATION; General Motors; Delphi Technologies; Hyundai Motor Company; Magna International Inc.; MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD.; Ford Motor Company; Melrose Industries PLC; JTEKT Corporation; AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.; Volkswagen AG; BorgWarner Inc.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Valeo; Robert Bosch GmbH; Eaton; Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; Ricardo and Schaeffler Engineering GmbH among others.

This report studies Global Powertrain Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Global Powertrain Market By Components (Engine, Transmission, Drive Shafts, Differentials, Final Drive), Technology Type (Hybrid, Automated), Engine Type (Gasoline, Diesel), Position (AWD, FWD, RWD), Vehicle Type (PC, CV, Off-Road Vehicles, Construction Equipment, Defence Vehicles, Agricultural Vehicles), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Powertrain Market

Powertrain is the combination of all the components, systems and power-solutions which are focused on providing mobility functioning to the vehicles. These solutions result in the transferring of power from the source, i.e. engine towards transmission and subsequently wheels which ensure vehicle mobility. It includes all of the components utilized in the drivetrain and driveline.

Market Drivers:

Rising focus of various manufacturers to develop greater environmental friendly vehicles systems that are lightweight without reducing their effectiveness

Increasing adoption for automatic transmission in vehicles is also expected to augment growth of the market

Significant innovations and advancements in the market pertaining to electrification and hybrid powertrain systems; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations presented by the government on developing more environmental-friendly vehicles; this factor is set to foster growth in the market

Market Restraints:

High levels of costs associated with the development and integration of these systems; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Absence of information regarding the availability of sustainable powertrain solutions; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Market Overview

Global Market forecasting to 2025

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Powertrain Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Table Of Contents: Global Powertrain Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD. and Ford Motor Company announced that they had enhanced their collaboration with the finalization of two new agreements. The agreements pertaining to sharing of powertrains will focus on MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD. developing and providing engine compliant according to the environmental regulations set forth by the government of India

In December 2017, Delphi Technologies announced that they had spun off from Delphi Automotive for the establishment of their company as an independent provider of powertrain systems and solutions for vehicle manufacturers, and also aftermarket consumers. This strategic decision will allow greater focus of the organizations on the company’s core systems

Competitive Analysis:

Global powertrain market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of powertrain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

