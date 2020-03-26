Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market – Tremendous Growth, Trends Analysis, Top Companies and Forecast (2020-2025)

Description
Snapshot
The global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Portable Oxygen Concentrators by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator
Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator
Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator
Chemical Oxygen Concentrator
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Invacare
Inogen
Chart (Airsep)
Philips
Devilbiss
Inova Labs
Linde
Teijin
Precision Medical
O2 Concepts
Oxus
AVIC Jianghang
Foshan Kaiya
Haiyang Zhijia
Beijing North Star
Longfian Scitec
Gaoxin Huakang
Shenyang Canta
Beijing Shenlu
Foshan Keyhub
Shenyang Siasun
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Traveling
Household
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Industry
Figure Portable Oxygen Concentrators Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Portable Oxygen Concentrators
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Portable Oxygen Concentrators
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Portable Oxygen Concentrators
Table Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator
Table Major Company List of Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator
3.1.2 Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator
Table Major Company List of Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator
3.1.3 Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator
Table Major Company List of Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator
3.1.4 Chemical Oxygen Concentrator
Table Major Company List of Chemical Oxygen Concentrator
3.1.5 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Invacare (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Invacare Profile
Table Invacare Overview List
4.1.2 Invacare Products & Services
4.1.3 Invacare Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Invacare (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Inogen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Inogen Profile
Table Inogen Overview List
4.2.2 Inogen Products & Services
4.2.3 Inogen Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Inogen (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Chart (Airsep) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Chart (Airsep) Profile
Table Chart (Airsep) Overview List
4.3.2 Chart (Airsep) Products & Services
4.3.3 Chart (Airsep) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Chart (Airsep) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Philips (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Philips Profile
Table Philips Overview List
4.4.2 Philips Products & Services
4.4.3 Philips Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Philips (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Devilbiss (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Devilbiss Profile
Table Devilbiss Overview List
4.5.2 Devilbiss Products & Services
4.5.3 Devilbiss Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Devilbiss (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Inova Labs (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Inova Labs Profile
Table Inova Labs Overview List
4.6.2 Inova Labs Products & Services
4.6.3 Inova Labs Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Inova Labs (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Linde (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Linde Profile
Table Linde Overview List
4.7.2 Linde Products & Services
4.7.3 Linde Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Linde (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Teijin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Teijin Profile
Table Teijin Overview List
4.8.2 Teijin Products & Services
4.8.3 Teijin Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Teijin (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Precision Medical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Precision Medical Profile
Table Precision Medical Overview List
4.9.2 Precision Medical Products & Services
4.9.3 Precision Medical Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Precision Medical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 O2 Concepts (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 O2 Concepts Profile
Table O2 Concepts Overview List
4.10.2 O2 Concepts Products & Services
4.10.3 O2 Concepts Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of O2 Concepts (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Oxus (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Oxus Profile
Table Oxus Overview List
4.11.2 Oxus Products & Services
4.11.3 Oxus Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Oxus (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 AVIC Jianghang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 AVIC Jianghang Profile
Table AVIC Jianghang Overview List
4.12.2 AVIC Jianghang Products & Services
4.12.3 AVIC Jianghang Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of AVIC Jianghang (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Foshan Kaiya (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Foshan Kaiya Profile
Table Foshan Kaiya Overview List
4.13.2 Foshan Kaiya Products & Services
4.13.3 Foshan Kaiya Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Foshan Kaiya (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Haiyang Zhijia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Haiyang Zhijia Profile
Table Haiyang Zhijia Overview List
4.14.2 Haiyang Zhijia Products & Services
4.14.3 Haiyang Zhijia Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Haiyang Zhijia (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Beijing North Star (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Beijing North Star Profile
Table Beijing North Star Overview List
4.15.2 Beijing North Star Products & Services
4.15.3 Beijing North Star Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Beijing North Star (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Longfian Scitec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Longfian Scitec Profile
Table Longfian Scitec Overview List
4.16.2 Longfian Scitec Products & Services
4.16.3 Longfian Scitec Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Longfian Scitec (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Gaoxin Huakang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Gaoxin Huakang Profile
Table Gaoxin Huakang Overview List
4.17.2 Gaoxin Huakang Products & Services
4.17.3 Gaoxin Huakang Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Gaoxin Huakang (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Shenyang Canta (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Shenyang Canta Profile
Table Shenyang Canta Overview List
4.18.2 Shenyang Canta Products & Services
4.18.3 Shenyang Canta Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shenyang Canta (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Beijing Shenlu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Beijing Shenlu Profile
Table Beijing Shenlu Overview List
4.19.2 Beijing Shenlu Products & Services
4.19.3 Beijing Shenlu Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Beijing Shenlu (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Foshan Keyhub (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Foshan Keyhub Profile
Table Foshan Keyhub Overview List
4.20.2 Foshan Keyhub Products & Services
4.20.3 Foshan Keyhub Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Foshan Keyhub (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Shenyang Siasun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Shenyang Siasun Profile
Table Shenyang Siasun Overview List
4.21.2 Shenyang Siasun Products & Services
4.21.3 Shenyang Siasun Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shenyang Siasun (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Portable Oxygen Concentrators MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Traveling
Figure Portable Oxygen Concentrators Demand in Traveling, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Portable Oxygen Concentrators Demand in Traveling, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Household
Figure Portable Oxygen Concentrators Demand in Household, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Portable Oxygen Concentrators Demand in Household, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Others
Figure Portable Oxygen Concentrators Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Portable Oxygen Concentrators Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Portable Oxygen Concentrators Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Portable Oxygen Concentrators Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Portable Oxygen Concentrators Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Portable Oxygen Concentrators Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
