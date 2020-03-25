Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market 2020-2025:Current Trends, Business Outlook, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends and Growth Analysis

Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 180.7 million by 2024, from US$ 157.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Water-soluble Type
High Strength and High Modulus Type
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Transport
Construction
Water Conservancy
Aquaculture and Agriculture
Textile Industry
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Wanwei
Kuraray
Shuangxin PVA
Fujian Fuwei
Sinopec-SVW
STW
Xiangwei
MiniFIBERS
Ningxia Dadi
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Segment by Type
2.2.1 Water-soluble Type
2.2.2 High Strength and High Modulus Type
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Segment by Application
2.4.1 Transport
2.4.2 Construction
2.4.3 Water Conservancy
2.4.4 Aquaculture and Agriculture
2.4.5 Textile Industry
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber by Regions
4.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber by Regions
4.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Distributors
10.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Customer
11 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Forecast
11.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Wanwei
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Offered
12.1.3 Wanwei Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Wanwei News
12.2 Kuraray
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Offered
12.2.3 Kuraray Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Kuraray News
12.3 Shuangxin PVA
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Offered
12.3.3 Shuangxin PVA Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Shuangxin PVA News
12.4 Fujian Fuwei
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Offered
12.4.3 Fujian Fuwei Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Fujian Fuwei News
12.5 Sinopec-SVW
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Offered
12.5.3 Sinopec-SVW Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Sinopec-SVW News
12.6 STW
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Offered
12.6.3 STW Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 STW News
12.7 Xiangwei
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Offered
12.7.3 Xiangwei Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Xiangwei News
12.8 MiniFIBERS
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Offered
12.8.3 MiniFIBERS Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 MiniFIBERS News
12.9 Ningxia Dadi
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Offered
12.9.3 Ningxia Dadi Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Ningxia Dadi News
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
