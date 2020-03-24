Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films Market Overview by Emerging Technologies, Targeted Consumers, Online Marketplace, CAGR Statistics & Growth Forecast by 2025

The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311318

Market Overview

The market for polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period. PTFE is a synthetic fluoropolymer of tetrafluoroethylene that is used in wide range of applications.

– Increasing demand for PTFE films from aviation and chemical industries is expected to drive the demand for the market, during the forecast period.

– Increasing usage of PTFE films in the engineering industries and OEM industries is projected to act as an opportunity for the market, in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China, Japan, India, and ASEAN countries.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Aerospace and Defense Industry

– Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films are excellent insulators and possess unique thermal, mechanical, and chemical properties. PTFE films are the best substitute for Teflon, FEP, and PFA, owing to their properties and advantages.

– The global aerospace industry is worth USD 860 billion, comprising of aircraft and engine OEM’s, aircraft system and component manufacturing, satellite and space, and civil and military MROs. The Americas alone account for 54% of the industry, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa (31%), and Asia-Pacific (15%).

– The US space systems grew from the recent past, driven by a surge in commercial space launches and payloads. In total, 300 spacecraft were manufactured, including satellites, probes, on-orbit vehicles, and related platforms that were delivered to the US government and commercial customers.

– China may become the world’s largest passenger aviation market by 2024. However, its aircraft are still sourced from companies around the world. The Chinese market has been a boon for companies, like Boeing, which announced a USD 37 billion sale to China, in past. The company also predicts that the Chinese airlines may purchase new aircraft worth USD 1.1 trillion, by 2036.

– Thus, with a growth in manufacturing and the number of exports of various aerospace components to different regions around the world, the consumption of high-performance film/foils in various applications is increasing, subsequently igniting the market for polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films.

Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market. According to the Government of India, large projects for manufacturing PTFE film-coated electronic chips, with a view to creating an ecosystem that lays the focus on high-end innovation, is likely to boost the demand for the market studied.

– Other prominent end-user industries, such as chemical and automotive, are likely to boost the consumption of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films with upcoming projects in countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

– Japanese manufacturers are actively developing and manufacturing civil aircraft, due to the demand led by passenger transport. Production volume has been on the rise in recent years. In the present scenario, civil aircraft manufacturing is surpassing the defense aircraft manufacturing.

– South Korea is the fourth-largest electronics manufacturer, with a total output of USD 140.2 billion. Due to the surge for thin insulation in semiconductors, in the electronics industry, the output was estimated to increase by 22.1%, a 4% increase from the recent past.

– Japan’s electronics industry, the third-largest in the world, significantly drives the demand for the sales of semiconductors in Japan.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for \polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films market is fairly consolidated, with the top five players accounting for a major chunk of the market. Key players in the market include 3M, the Chemours Company, Daikin Industries Ltd, Saint-Gobain, Nitto Denko Corporation. The other prominent players include Shandong Dongyue Group, HaloPolymer, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Ningbo Taifno PTFE Plastic Products Corporation.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– 3M

– DUNMORE Corporation

– Guarniflon SpA

– Jiangsu Taifulong Technology Co. Ltd

– Jiangxi Aidmer Seal and Packing Co. Ltd

– Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co. KG

– Markel Corporation

– Ningbo Taifno PTFE Plastic Products Corporation

– Nitto Denko Corporation

– Rogers Corporation

– Saint-Gobain

– Technetics Group

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/polytetrafluoroethylene-ptfe-films-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Consumption in Aviation, Chemical and Other Industries

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Governmental Framework and Entry Constraints

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Film/Foil

5.1.2 Sheet

5.1.3 Membrane

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Medical

5.2.2 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.3 Chemicals

5.2.4 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.5 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.6 Automotive

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 DUNMORE Corporation

6.4.3 Guarniflon SpA

6.4.4 Jiangsu Taifulong Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Jiangxi Aidmer Seal and Packing Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.7 Markel Corporation

6.4.8 Ningbo Taifno PTFE Plastic Products Corporation

6.4.9 Nitto Denko Corporation

6.4.10 Rogers Corporation

6.4.11 Saint-Gobain

6.4.12 Technetics Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Engineering Film Industries

7.2 Other Opportunities

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311318

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

