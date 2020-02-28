Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market – Industry Opportunity Analysis and Forecast Report, 2019-2026

The new Polymerase Chain Reaction Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the polymerase chain reaction and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global polymerase chain reaction market are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

Personalized medicine which focuses to offer tailor-made therapies to individual patients is gaining immense traction over the last few years. Personalized medicine provides better patient care coupled with high safety margin and also lowers the overall healthcare costs. Increasing demand for personalized medicine created immense opportunities in the field of genetic medicine. To gain a competitive edge in the development of personalized medicine pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are exploiting genomic medicine and direct to consumer genetic testing. In order to develop these products various R&D activities are being conducted in the field of biotechnology where PCR find its immense applications.

Moreover, PCR is also utilized in molecular diagnosis of genetic and infectious diseases. Genetic tests are crucial in detecting the genetic variations and to predict the response of an individual to certain drugs. To promote personalized medicine, PCR technologies are widely used to attain accurate and precise molecular information about the underlying disease. Hence, increasing attention on personalized medicine and patient centered approach is propelling the growth of the market. However, the advent of alternative technologies such as next generation sequencing coupled with high cost of commercial PCR technologies hampers the market growth. Increase in the funding for R&D activities and the presence of untapped market in emerging economies are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The report has been created by using crucial tools such as Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis

Market Segmentation

The study offers a decisive view of the global polymerase chain reaction market by segmenting it terms of product, application, and end-user. The report analyzes these subsets with respect to the regional segmentation. This research study will prepare marketers for the evolving needs of their customers.

By Product

Instruments

Standard PCR Systems

Digital PCR Systems

Real-Time PCR Systems

Reagents & Consumables Software

By Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Life Science Research & Industrial Applications

Other

By End-User

Academic Institutes

Clinical Diagnostics Labs & Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers polymerase chain reaction market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global polymerase chain reaction market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

