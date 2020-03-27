Global Polyethylene Wax Market Scenario on Current Industry Size, Development Trend, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Forecasts 2022

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global polyethylene wax market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Polyethylene Wax Market is estimated at US$ 1.08 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 1.32 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for polyethylene wax as a lubricant in PVC processing and as a dispersing agent in master batch.

China is the largest and fastest-growing market for polyethylene wax in APAC as well as globally. It is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the rapid industrialization, growing demand from various applications, and increasing government spending on industrial and infrastructural developments. Major key players are focused on inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions and partnership to enhance its footprint in China.

Top Key Players in the “Polyethylene Wax Market”

BASF (Germany)

Clariant International (Switzerland)

Trecora Resources (US)

Marcus Oil and Chemical (US)

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

Honeywell International (US)

Study Objectives:

To analyze the market according to process, type, and application.

To analyze, define, segment, and forecast the polyethylene wax market

To determine the size of the polyethylene wax market in various regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To provide detailed information regarding major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the polyethylene wax market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the polyethylene wax market

To analyze competitive developments, such as investments, expansions, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and research & development (R&D) activities in the polyethylene wax market

To profile key players in the polyethylene wax market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

