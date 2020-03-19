Global Pocket Lighters Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

Pocket Lighters Market, Pocket Lighters Market analysis, Pocket Lighters Market overview, Pocket Lighters Market size, Pocket Lighters Market share, Pocket Lighters Market growth, Pocket Lighters Market forecast, Pocket Lighters Market study, Pocket Lighters Market research”

According to this study, over the next five years the Pocket Lighters market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3224.2 million by 2025, from $ 2875.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pocket Lighters business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pocket Lighters market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Pocket Lighters value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Flint Lighters

Electronic Lighters

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Super and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Directly Sales

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BIC

Benxi Fenghe Lighter

Tokai

Swedish Match

NingBo Xinhai

Flamagas

Shaodong Maosheng

Baide International

Zhuoye Lighter

Ningbo Shunhong

Wansfa

Shaodong Lianhua

Shaodong Huanxing

Hefeng Industry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pocket Lighters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pocket Lighters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pocket Lighters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pocket Lighters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pocket Lighters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pocket Lighters Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Pocket Lighters Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Pocket Lighters Segment by Type

2.2.1 Flint Lighters

2.2.2 Electronic Lighters

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Pocket Lighters Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Pocket Lighters Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Pocket Lighters Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Pocket Lighters Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Pocket Lighters Segment by Application

2.4.1 Super and Hypermarkets

2.4.2 Convenience Stores

2.4.3 Specialist Retailers

2.4.4 Online Retailers

2.4.5 Directly Sales

2.5 Pocket Lighters Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Pocket Lighters Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Pocket Lighters Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Pocket Lighters Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Pocket Lighters by Company

3.1 Global Pocket Lighters Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Pocket Lighters Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Pocket Lighters Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Pocket Lighters Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Pocket Lighters Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pocket Lighters Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Pocket Lighters Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Pocket Lighters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Pocket Lighters Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Pocket Lighters Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Pocket Lighters by Regions

4.1 Pocket Lighters by Regions

4.2 Americas Pocket Lighters Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Pocket Lighters Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Pocket Lighters Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Pocket Lighters Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Pocket Lighters Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Pocket Lighters Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Pocket Lighters Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Pocket Lighters Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Pocket Lighters Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Pocket Lighters Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Pocket Lighters Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Pocket Lighters Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Pocket Lighters Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Pocket Lighters Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pocket Lighters by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Pocket Lighters Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Pocket Lighters Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Pocket Lighters Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Pocket Lighters Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Pocket Lighters by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Pocket Lighters Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Pocket Lighters Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Pocket Lighters Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Pocket Lighters Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Pocket Lighters Distributors

10.3 Pocket Lighters Customer

11 Global Pocket Lighters Market Forecast

11.1 Global Pocket Lighters Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Pocket Lighters Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Pocket Lighters Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Pocket Lighters Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Pocket Lighters Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Pocket Lighters Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 BIC

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Pocket Lighters Product Offered

12.1.3 BIC Pocket Lighters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 BIC Latest Developments

12.2 Benxi Fenghe Lighter

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Pocket Lighters Product Offered

12.2.3 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Pocket Lighters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Latest Developments

12.3 Tokai

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Pocket Lighters Product Offered

12.3.3 Tokai Pocket Lighters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Tokai Latest Developments

12.4 Swedish Match

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Pocket Lighters Product Offered

12.4.3 Swedish Match Pocket Lighters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Swedish Match Latest Developments

12.5 NingBo Xinhai

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Pocket Lighters Product Offered

12.5.3 NingBo Xinhai Pocket Lighters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 NingBo Xinhai Latest Developments

12.6 Flamagas

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Pocket Lighters Product Offered

12.6.3 Flamagas Pocket Lighters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Flamagas Latest Developments

12.7 Shaodong Maosheng

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Pocket Lighters Product Offered

12.7.3 Shaodong Maosheng Pocket Lighters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Shaodong Maosheng Latest Developments

12.8 Baide International

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Pocket Lighters Product Offered

12.8.3 Baide International Pocket Lighters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Baide International Latest Developments

12.9 Zhuoye Lighter

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Pocket Lighters Product Offered

12.9.3 Zhuoye Lighter Pocket Lighters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Zhuoye Lighter Latest Developments

12.10 Ningbo Shunhong

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Pocket Lighters Product Offered

12.10.3 Ningbo Shunhong Pocket Lighters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Ningbo Shunhong Latest Developments

12.11 Wansfa

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Pocket Lighters Product Offered

12.11.3 Wansfa Pocket Lighters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Wansfa Latest Developments

12.12 Shaodong Lianhua

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Pocket Lighters Product Offered

12.12.3 Shaodong Lianhua Pocket Lighters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Shaodong Lianhua Latest Developments

12.13 Shaodong Huanxing

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Pocket Lighters Product Offered

12.13.3 Shaodong Huanxing Pocket Lighters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Shaodong Huanxing Latest Developments

12.14 Hefeng Industry

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Pocket Lighters Product Offered

12.14.3 Hefeng Industry Pocket Lighters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Hefeng Industry Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

