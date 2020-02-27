Global Pneumonia Testing Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2027

Sameer Joshi

Pune City, January, 2020 – Pneumonia Testing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Method (Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care (POC) Testing); Technology (Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Immunofluorescence, Western Blot, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Others); Type (Analyzers, Consumables); End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, Others)

The “Global Pneumonia Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Pneumonia Testing Market with detailed market segmentation by supplement, application distribution channel and geography. The global Pneumonia Testing Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Pneumonia Testing Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Pneumonia is infection that affects either one or both the lungs. This medical condition is caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses. The alveoli sac are filled with fluids or pus which makes it difficult to breathe. It may be mild or severe as life threatening, it causes chest pain, lower body temperature then normal are some symptoms and signs of pneumonia. There are various antibiotics available to treat bacterial or viral pneumonia

The global pneumonia testing market is expected to grow in upcoming years, factors driving the growth of market are advanced diagnostic testing for infections, increase in awareness of pneumonia, developments in point of care testing (POC) . Growing adaptation of molecular diagnostic and biomarkers which give effective result are anticipated to provide new opportunities to pneumonia testing market.

The global pneumonia testing market is segmented on the basis of method, technology, type, and end user. Based on method, the market is segmented as immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and point of care (POC) testing. On the basis of technology, the global pneumonia testing market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence, western blot, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and others. Based on type, the market is segmented as analyzers, consumables. Based on end users, the market is segmented as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, homecare, and others.

PNEUMONIA TESTING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.1.1. Key Facts

11.1.2. Business Description

11.1.3. Products and Services

11.1.4. Financial Overview

11.1.5. SWOT Analysis

11.1.6. Key Developments

11.2. Abbott.

11.2.1. Key Facts

11.2.2. Business Description

11.2.3. Products and Services

11.2.4. Financial Overview

11.2.5. SWOT Analysis

11.2.6. Key Developments

11.3 Hologic Inc.

11.3.1. Key Facts

11.3.2. Business Description

11.3.3. Products and Services

11.3.4. Financial Overview

11.3.5. SWOT Analysis

11.3.6. Key Developments

11.4. bioMerieux SA

11.4.1. Key Facts

11.4.2. Business Description

11.4.3. Products and Services

11.4.4. Financial Overview

11.4.5. SWOT Analysis

11.4.6. Key Developments

Continue…

