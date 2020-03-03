Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Industry 2020: Size, Production, Consumption, Demand, Trends and 2025 Forecasts Analysis

According to this study, over the next five years the Playground Artificial Grass Turf market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Playground Artificial Grass Turf business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Playground Artificial Grass Turf market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Playground Artificial Grass Turf value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

PP Artificial Grass Turf

PE Artificial Grass Turf

Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

School Playground

Public Playground

Stadium

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Shaw Sports Turf

Domo Sports Grass

Ten Cate

FieldTurf

Sport Holding

Hellas Construction

Sprinturf

ACT Global Sports

CoCreation Grass

Controlled Products

Polytan GmbH

Taishan

Sports Field Holdings

TurfStore

Challenger Industires

DowDuPont

Mondo S.p.A.

Global Syn-Turf,

ForestGrass

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Playground Artificial Grass Turf market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Playground Artificial Grass Turf manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Playground Artificial Grass Turf with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Playground Artificial Grass Turf submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Segment by Type

2.2.1 PP Artificial Grass Turf

2.2.2 PE Artificial Grass Turf

2.2.3 Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Segment by Application

2.4.1 School Playground

2.4.2 Public Playground

2.4.3 Stadium

2.5 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Company

3.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Regions

4.1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Regions

4.2 Americas Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Playground Artificial Grass Turf Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Playground Artificial Grass Turf Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Distributors

10.3 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Customer

11 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast

11.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Shaw Sports Turf

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.1.3 Shaw Sports Turf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Shaw Sports Turf Latest Developments

12.2 Domo Sports Grass

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.2.3 Domo Sports Grass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Domo Sports Grass Latest Developments

12.3 Ten Cate

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.3.3 Ten Cate Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Ten Cate Latest Developments

12.4 FieldTurf

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.4.3 FieldTurf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 FieldTurf Latest Developments

12.5 Sport Holding

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.5.3 Sport Holding Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Sport Holding Latest Developments

12.6 Hellas Construction

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.6.3 Hellas Construction Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Hellas Construction Latest Developments

12.7 Sprinturf

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.7.3 Sprinturf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Sprinturf Latest Developments

12.8 ACT Global Sports

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.8.3 ACT Global Sports Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 ACT Global Sports Latest Developments

12.9 CoCreation Grass

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.9.3 CoCreation Grass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 CoCreation Grass Latest Developments

12.10 Controlled Products

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.10.3 Controlled Products Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Controlled Products Latest Developments

12.11 Polytan GmbH

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.11.3 Polytan GmbH Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Polytan GmbH Latest Developments

12.12 Taishan

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.12.3 Taishan Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Taishan Latest Developments

12.13 Sports Field Holdings

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.13.3 Sports Field Holdings Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Sports Field Holdings Latest Developments

12.14 TurfStore

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.14.3 TurfStore Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 TurfStore Latest Developments

12.15 Challenger Industires

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.15.3 Challenger Industires Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Challenger Industires Latest Developments

12.16 DowDuPont

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.16.3 DowDuPont Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 DowDuPont Latest Developments

12.17 Mondo S.p.A.

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.17.3 Mondo S.p.A. Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Mondo S.p.A. Latest Developments

12.18 Global Syn-Turf,

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.18.3 Global Syn-Turf, Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Global Syn-Turf, Latest Developments

12.19 ForestGrass

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

12.19.3 ForestGrass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 ForestGrass Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

