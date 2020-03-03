Global Player Tracking Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Player Tracking Market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.6%, during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The increasing demand for customized fitness activity for different players is one of the major factors driving the market.

– With the rising number of teams in any league increasing the competition, the adoption of the tracking solutions helps in understanding the movements of players or teams and it is further utilized as the benchmark to improve the performance of any player.

– For instance, in October 2018, the National Football League expanded the use of the player and ball tracking to capture real-time data for every player. Further, the raw data collected is provided to all 32 clubs, which gave each team the flexibility to develop custom analytics and proprietary statistics.

– Moreover, the player tracking system provides real-time player tracking solution which enhances fan viewing through television broadcasts, mobile engagement, and in-stadium. This enabled the fans to view real-time player data and compelling new performance insights. This experience enhances fan connectivity which in return helps in generating revenue for the match organizer.

– However, lack of awareness about the benefits of the technology coupled with the high equipment cost is restraining the market growth.

Scope of the Report

The player tracking system monitors various fitness-related parameters, such as heartbeat, speed, and distance and is able to quantify discrete events in the team games, such as passes, tackles, goal attempts, etc., using various technologies. Player tracking systems are further classified in solution and services. Wearables devices are considered under Solution for this report. On the basis of geographic, the scope of this report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

Key Market Trends

Wearable Devices Offers Potential Growth

– According to UEFA (European football’s governing body), an increase of 1.5% year-on-year was witnessed in spectator numbers at domestic and European games, with more than 170 million people attending games in 2015-2016. With the increased attendance for football leagues, football occupies a significant share for the sports analytics market.

– Therefore, with the data collected through wearables devices such as shoes, wristbands, etc, it is helping coaches to plan and observe training, thereby locating potential development areas.

– For instance, in September 2019, OrsaSport partnered with the Xampion, and this would help the coaches at OrsaSport to improve the players’ kick techniques for football.

– Moreover, wearables help in injury prevention as well. For instance, in January 2019, Impression Healthcare Ltd partnered with Force Impact Technologies Inc to distribute Force’s clinically-validated smart mouthguard, FiTGuard, which helps in detecting athlete head impacts in sport.

– Additionally, the increasing number of sports leagues such as Indian Premier League or Hockey League is attracting global players and fans to the region. Moreover, Japan is hosting Olympics 2020 and thus, the use of wearable player tracking technology among the team to gain a competitive advantage would provide huge opportunity for the market during the forecast period.

– Thus, all the above factors have a positive impact on the market and thus helps in market growth globally.

Europe is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share

– Europe is expected to occupy significant market share because of the increasing number of teams in different sports leagues which result in the rise of competition among the players and thus the implementation of player tracking devices gives them a competitive advantage.

– For instances, in July 2019, JOHAN Sports partnered with Panathinaikos. By using the specially made JOHAN vests, players wear all sensors well-fit on the player’s body and then Panathinaikos analyst team are responsible for analyzing the physical data measured via the JOHAN Sports GPS, heart rate and mobile app questionnaires. Through this approach, they are able to monitor the players’ health before and after the match.

– Moreover, in July 2019, Kozakken Boys, a football club from Werkendam, Netherlands started using JOHAN Sports GPS system for measuring the performance of their players. Such partnership is expected to have a positive impact on the market and in return would drive the market.

– Additionally, other sports clubs for different sports such as handball also started using the player tracking technology to enhance the performance of their players. For example, in March 2019, one event of men’s club handball, the VELUX EHF FINAL4, offered player tracking technology which improved the overall collection of match data and provided more insights about the game. This was possible because of the partnership between EHF Marketing GmbH with KINEXON.

– Therefore, the implementation of player tracking technology in different sports provides a huge opportunity for the market to grow in Europe as they are among the early adopters of the technology.

Competitive Landscape

The player tracking market is competitive in nature and the competition among the players is increasing as many sports organizations are realizing the importance of the player tracking market. Some of the major players are Zebra Technologies, Catapult Sports, STATSports Group Limited and Chyronhego. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by these companies to sustain the intense competition. Few recent developments are:

– September 2019 – STATS LLC partnered with Stade Rennais F.C. (SRFC) to give provide an Edge Analysis, a football match preparation tool. With the deal, Stade Rennais can use Edge’s AI-based features to objectively analyze team performance by comparing playing styles of teams and individuals, conducting game-changing set play analysis while instantly linking data with video to vastly accelerate the match preparation process.

– August 2019 – JOHAN Sports had a partnership with Royal Orée Hockey and the Belgium hockey club start using the JOHAN Sports GPS system. Since 2012 Royal Oreé hockey has been playing in the highest league of hockey in Belgium and partnership with them helps in enhancing the brand visibility of JOHAN Sports.

Companies Mentioned:

– Zebra Technologies

– Catapult Group International Ltd

– Stats LLC

– ChyronHego Corporation

– KINEXON GmbH

– Polar Electro Oy

– Johan Sports LLC

– Xampion (Progda Oy)

– PlayGineering Systems Ltd.

– Advanced Sports Analytics

– Sonda Sports Ltd

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Round-The-Clock Monitoring

4.3.2 Technological Advancements in Wearable Sports Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Wearable Devices

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Individual Sports

5.2.2 Team Sports

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Zebra Technologies

6.1.2 Catapult Group International Ltd

6.1.3 Stats LLC

6.1.4 ChyronHego Corporation

6.1.5 KINEXON GmbH

6.1.6 Polar Electro Oy

6.1.7 Johan Sports LLC

6.1.8 Xampion (Progda Oy)

6.1.9 PlayGineering Systems Ltd.

6.1.10 Advanced Sports Analytics

6.1.11 Sonda Sports Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

