Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Worth USD 24.46 Billion By 2026

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market is valued USD 15.95 Billion in 2019 and is projected is to exhibit 6.3 % CAGR during the forecast period. The market is projected to be around USD 24.46 Billion by 2026. The market is driven by the rapidly growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the global prevalence of chronic diseases.

Physiotherapy equipment normally includes device like balance balls. They are designed to strengthen and heal the shoulders, spine, arms and legs. Balance ball chairs can be also included in this type. They provide support to the neck and spine.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Dynamics

The factors that drive the growth of the physiotherapy equipment market are such as rapidly growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the global prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing incidence of sports injuries, degenerative joint disorders, and cerebrovascular disease. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of neurological and musculoskeletal disorders is supposed to drive the market during the forecast period. Technological improvements, favourable government policies, and the presence of efficient and effective therapies, such as ultrasound and cryotherapy, are further expected to contribute to market growth.

The rising number of the elderly population, growing incidences of cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders are the drivers of the global physiotherapy equipment market. Furthermore, urbanization and a sedentary lifestyle have boosted the need for physiotherapy equipment. Factors hampering market growth are the lack of trained professionals and a lack of awareness about physiotherapy in developing regions.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Insight

Based on the region, Europe is the major revenue-generating regions in the global physiotherapy equipment industry. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, the increasing inclination for active lifestyles, the penetration of physiotherapy services, and favourable healthcare reforms are driving the growth of the physiotherapy equipment market in Europe. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific is expected to account for maximum CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period due to the growing population, high investment opportunities, and developing healthcare infrastructure. Japan, in particular, was the lucrative market in the Asia Pacific because of the easy availability of health insurance coverage for physiotherapy treatments and services.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segmentation

The global Physiotherapy Equipment Market is segmented into equipment type, applications, end user, and region. On the basis of the equipment type the market is divided into horizontal hydro therapy equipment, electro therapy equipment, heat and cold, therapy equipment, treatment equipment. CPM unit, multi exercise therapy units, shoulder, arm and hand equipment, leg, knee and foot equipment, suspension aids, traction aids. Based on application the market is segmented into orthopedics, neurology, cardiovascular and, pulmonary, pediatric, woman’s health. Based on end user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, others. And based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

The key players in Physiotherapy Equipment Market are listed as DJO Global, Physical Therapy Products, RICHMAR, Zynex Medical, Dynatronics Corporation, Life Care Systems, Performance Health, BTL, EMS Physio Ltd., Isokinetic Inc., Other.

