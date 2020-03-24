Global Personal Identity Management Market Insights by Size, Share, Pricing Strategies, Increasing-Demand, Investment-Opportunities, Industry-Statistics, Sales-Channel and Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Personal Identity Management Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Personal Identity Management market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2511736

Mobile devices are becoming the preferred devices for web browsing, e-mailing, social networking, application downloads, and transactions. Therefore, the security of mobile devices is becoming a priority for individual consumers and enterprises alike, leading to an increased adoption of personal identity management solutions. Personal identity management broadly encompasses the protection of mobile devices from malware, data theft, unauthorized access, viruses, spyware, hackers, online identity theft, and accidental loss.

North America is expected to have the largest market size and would dominate the market during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of the internet and smart & connected devices has led to growing security needs. Also, rapid economic growth in the developing APAC countries along with improving regulatory reforms and economic stability are driving the growth of the Personal identity management market in the region. In Latin America, SMEs as well as enterprises belonging to a range of verticals such as public utilities and many others are expected to increase investments in Personal Identity Management applications.

In 2018, the global Personal Identity Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Personal Identity Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Identity Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Vmware

CA Technologies

Microsoft

Oracle

Okta

Hitachi Id Systems

Dell

NetIQ

Sailpoint Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Telecom and IT

Retail and CPG

Energy and Utilities

Education

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life sciences

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Personal Identity Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Personal Identity Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Personal Identity Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-personal-identity-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Personal Identity Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Personal Identity Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Telecom and IT

1.5.5 Retail and CPG

1.5.6 Energy and Utilities

1.5.7 Education

1.5.8 Manufacturing

1.5.9 Healthcare and Life sciences

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Personal Identity Management Market Size

2.2 Personal Identity Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Personal Identity Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Personal Identity Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Personal Identity Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Personal Identity Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Personal Identity Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Personal Identity Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Personal Identity Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Personal Identity Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Personal Identity Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Personal Identity Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Personal Identity Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Personal Identity Management Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Personal Identity Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Personal Identity Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Personal Identity Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Personal Identity Management Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Personal Identity Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Personal Identity Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Personal Identity Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Personal Identity Management Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Personal Identity Management Key Players in China

7.3 China Personal Identity Management Market Size by Type

7.4 China Personal Identity Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Personal Identity Management Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Personal Identity Management Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Personal Identity Management Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Personal Identity Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Personal Identity Management Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Personal Identity Management Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Personal Identity Management Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Personal Identity Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Personal Identity Management Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Personal Identity Management Key Players in India

10.3 India Personal Identity Management Market Size by Type

10.4 India Personal Identity Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Personal Identity Management Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Personal Identity Management Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Personal Identity Management Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Personal Identity Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Personal Identity Management Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Personal Identity Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Vmware

12.2.1 Vmware Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Personal Identity Management Introduction

12.2.4 Vmware Revenue in Personal Identity Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Vmware Recent Development

12.3 CA Technologies

12.3.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Personal Identity Management Introduction

12.3.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Personal Identity Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Personal Identity Management Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Personal Identity Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Oracle

12.5.1 Oracle Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Personal Identity Management Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Personal Identity Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.6 Okta

12.6.1 Okta Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Personal Identity Management Introduction

12.6.4 Okta Revenue in Personal Identity Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Okta Recent Development

12.7 Hitachi Id Systems

12.7.1 Hitachi Id Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Personal Identity Management Introduction

12.7.4 Hitachi Id Systems Revenue in Personal Identity Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Hitachi Id Systems Recent Development

12.8 Dell

12.8.1 Dell Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Personal Identity Management Introduction

12.8.4 Dell Revenue in Personal Identity Management Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Dell Recent Development

12.9 NetIQ

12.9.1 NetIQ Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Personal Identity Management Introduction

12.9.4 NetIQ Revenue in Personal Identity Management Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 NetIQ Recent Development

12.10 Sailpoint Technologies

12.10.1 Sailpoint Technologies Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Personal Identity Management Introduction

12.10.4 Sailpoint Technologies Revenue in Personal Identity Management Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Sailpoint Technologies Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2511736

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155