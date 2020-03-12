Global Personal Identity Management Market Growth by Size, Demand, Trends, Business Opportunities, Latest Innovation, Technology Trends and Forecast 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Personal Identity Management market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Personal Identity Management market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Personal Identity Management market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.
Mobile devices are becoming the preferred devices for web browsing, e-mailing, social networking, application downloads, and transactions. Therefore, the security of mobile devices is becoming a priority for individual consumers and enterprises alike, leading to an increased adoption of personal identity management solutions. Personal identity management broadly encompasses the protection of mobile devices from malware, data theft, unauthorized access, viruses, spyware, hackers, online identity theft, and accidental loss.
North America is expected to have the largest market size and would dominate the market during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of the internet and smart & connected devices has led to growing security needs. Also, rapid economic growth in the developing APAC countries along with improving regulatory reforms and economic stability are driving the growth of the Personal identity management market in the region. In Latin America, SMEs as well as enterprises belonging to a range of verticals such as public utilities and many others are expected to increase investments in Personal Identity Management applications.
In 2018, the global Personal Identity Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Personal Identity Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Identity Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Vmware
CA Technologies
Microsoft
Oracle
Okta
Hitachi Id Systems
Dell
NetIQ
Sailpoint Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Telecom and IT
Retail and CPG
Energy and Utilities
Education
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life sciences
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Personal Identity Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Personal Identity Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Personal Identity Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
