Global Personal Financial Services Market 2020: Size, Share, Application, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies Analysis and Forecasts To 2025

This report focuses on the global Personal Financial Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Financial Services development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Personal Financial Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Mint

OfficeTime

LearnVest

Quicken

YNAB

WalletHub

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Spending Analysis

Expense Tracking

Money Management

Budgeting

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Individuals

Small Businesses

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Personal Financial Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Personal Financial Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Personal Financial Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Personal Financial Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Spending Analysis

1.4.3 Expense Tracking

1.4.4 Money Management

1.4.5 Budgeting

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Personal Financial Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Individuals

1.5.3 Small Businesses

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Personal Financial Services Market Size

2.2 Personal Financial Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Personal Financial Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Personal Financial Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Personal Financial Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Personal Financial Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Personal Financial Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Personal Financial Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Personal Financial Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Personal Financial Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Personal Financial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Personal Financial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Personal Financial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Personal Financial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Personal Financial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Personal Financial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Personal Financial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Mint

12.1.1 Mint Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Personal Financial Services Introduction

12.1.4 Mint Revenue in Personal Financial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Mint Recent Development

12.2 OfficeTime

12.2.1 OfficeTime Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Personal Financial Services Introduction

12.2.4 OfficeTime Revenue in Personal Financial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 OfficeTime Recent Development

12.3 LearnVest

12.3.1 LearnVest Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Personal Financial Services Introduction

12.3.4 LearnVest Revenue in Personal Financial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 LearnVest Recent Development

12.4 Quicken

12.4.1 Quicken Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Personal Financial Services Introduction

12.4.4 Quicken Revenue in Personal Financial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Quicken Recent Development

12.5 YNAB

12.5.1 YNAB Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Personal Financial Services Introduction

12.5.4 YNAB Revenue in Personal Financial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 YNAB Recent Development

12.6 WalletHub

12.6.1 WalletHub Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Personal Financial Services Introduction

12.6.4 WalletHub Revenue in Personal Financial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 WalletHub Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

