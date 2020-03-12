Global Personal Cloud Market Analysis by Latest Trends, Huge-Demand, Technological-Innovations, Challenges and Business Opportunities till 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Personal Cloud market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Personal Cloud market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Personal Cloud market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.
The leading vendors of the Personal Cloud market, the research report recognizes several key manufacturers and strategizes the acquisitions and mergers players focusing on competing the global Personal Cloud market. The Personal Cloud market landscape and leading manufacturers offers competitive landscape and market development status including the overview of every individual market players.
A personal cloud is a collection of digital content and services which are accessible from any device. The personal cloud is not a tangible entity. It is a place which gives users the ability to store, synchronize, stream and share content on a relative core, moving from one platform, screen and location to another. Created on connected services and applications, it reflects and sets consumers’ expectations for how next-generation computing services will work.
Internet service providers also play a vital role in the growth of this market as they allow sending and receiving of information over the networks such as ZyXEL and Tetherview. Personal cloud market consists of various stakeholders including personal cloud service providers, device manufacturers, network providers, internet service providers, application developers, white label cloud service providers, and consumer electronics providers. These stakeholders play an important role in the significant growth of the market by providing the technologies needed, communication devices, networks, and applications, to name a few.
In 2018, the global Personal Cloud market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Personal Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
Microsoft
Amazon Web Services
Seagate
Dropbox
Egnyte
Buffalo Technology
Sugarsync
Box
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Direct Revenues
Indirect Revenues
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual
Small Enterprises
Medium Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Personal Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Personal Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Personal Cloud are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Personal Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Direct Revenues
1.4.3 Indirect Revenues
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Personal Cloud Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Individual
1.5.3 Small Enterprises
1.5.4 Medium Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Personal Cloud Market Size
2.2 Personal Cloud Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Personal Cloud Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Personal Cloud Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Personal Cloud Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Personal Cloud Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Personal Cloud Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Personal Cloud Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Personal Cloud Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Personal Cloud Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Personal Cloud Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Personal Cloud Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Personal Cloud Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Personal Cloud Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Personal Cloud Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Personal Cloud Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Personal Cloud Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Personal Cloud Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Personal Cloud Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Personal Cloud Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Personal Cloud Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Personal Cloud Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Personal Cloud Key Players in China
7.3 China Personal Cloud Market Size by Type
7.4 China Personal Cloud Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Personal Cloud Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Personal Cloud Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Personal Cloud Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Personal Cloud Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Personal Cloud Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Personal Cloud Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Personal Cloud Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Personal Cloud Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Personal Cloud Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Personal Cloud Key Players in India
10.3 India Personal Cloud Market Size by Type
10.4 India Personal Cloud Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Personal Cloud Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Personal Cloud Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Personal Cloud Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Personal Cloud Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Apple
12.1.1 Apple Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Personal Cloud Introduction
12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Personal Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Apple Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Personal Cloud Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Personal Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Google
12.3.1 Google Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Personal Cloud Introduction
12.3.4 Google Revenue in Personal Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Google Recent Development
12.4 Amazon Web Services
12.4.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Personal Cloud Introduction
12.4.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Personal Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
12.5 Seagate
12.5.1 Seagate Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Personal Cloud Introduction
12.5.4 Seagate Revenue in Personal Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Seagate Recent Development
12.6 Dropbox
12.6.1 Dropbox Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Personal Cloud Introduction
12.6.4 Dropbox Revenue in Personal Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Dropbox Recent Development
12.7 Egnyte
12.7.1 Egnyte Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Personal Cloud Introduction
12.7.4 Egnyte Revenue in Personal Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Egnyte Recent Development
12.8 Buffalo Technology
12.8.1 Buffalo Technology Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Personal Cloud Introduction
12.8.4 Buffalo Technology Revenue in Personal Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Buffalo Technology Recent Development
12.9 Sugarsync
12.9.1 Sugarsync Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Personal Cloud Introduction
12.9.4 Sugarsync Revenue in Personal Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Sugarsync Recent Development
12.10 Box
12.10.1 Box Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Personal Cloud Introduction
12.10.4 Box Revenue in Personal Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Box Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
