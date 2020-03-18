Global Permanent Life Insurance Market: Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast 2025

Premium market research report on “Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Outlook 2025” is available on “Analytical Research Cognizance”.

Market Overview

The global Permanent Life Insurance market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Permanent Life Insurance market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Permanent Life Insurance market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Permanent Life Insurance market has been segmented into:

Non-participating Whole Life

Participating Whole Life

Other

By Application, Permanent Life Insurance has been segmented into:

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital and Direct Channels

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Permanent Life Insurance market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Permanent Life Insurance markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Permanent Life Insurance market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Permanent Life Insurance market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Permanent Life Insurance Market Share Analysis

Permanent Life Insurance competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Permanent Life Insurance sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Permanent Life Insurance sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Permanent Life Insurance are:

Allianz

Zurich Insurance

Ping An Insurance

AXA

Munich Re

Generali

Japan Post Holdings

Prudential PLC

China Life Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Chubb

Allstate

Berkshire Hathaway

Prudential Financial

AIG

CPIC

Metlife

Swiss RE

Aviva

Manulife Financial

Travelers

Legal and General

AIA

Aflac

Some of the Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Permanent Life Insurance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Permanent Life Insurance

1.2 Classification of Permanent Life Insurance by Type

1.2.1 Global Permanent Life Insurance Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Permanent Life Insurance Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Integrated System

1.2.4 Specific System

Chapter Two: Company Profiles

2.1 Allianz

2.1.1 Allianz Details

2.1.2 Allianz Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Allianz SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Allianz Product and Services

2.1.5 Allianz Permanent Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Zurich Insurance

2.2.1 Zurich Insurance Details

2.2.2 Zurich Insurance Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Zurich Insurance SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Zurich Insurance Product and Services

Chapter Three: Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Permanent Life Insurance Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Permanent Life Insurance Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Permanent Life Insurance Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

Chapter Four: Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Permanent Life Insurance Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Permanent Life Insurance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Permanent Life Insurance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Permanent Life Insurance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Permanent Life Insurance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Permanent Life Insurance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Chapter Five: North America Permanent Life Insurance Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Permanent Life Insurance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Permanent Life Insurance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Permanent Life Insurance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Permanent Life Insurance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…Continued

