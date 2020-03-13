Global PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) Market- Application, and Region – Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2020 – 2025

The PEOs Revenue reached about 21 billion USD in 2017 from 14 billion USD in 2013 all around the world, with the CAGR of 11%.
This report focuses on the global PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) development in United States, Europe and China.
A professional employer organization (PEO) is a firm that provides a service under which an employer can outsource employee management tasks, such as employee benefits, payroll and workers’ compensation, recruiting, risk/safety management, and training and development.
In 2017, the global PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
Insperity
TriNet
Paychex
TEL Staffing & HR
Oasis Outsourcing
Ahead Human Resources
Group Management Services (GMS)
Alcott HR
Total HR
Solid Business Solutions
CoAdvantage
FrankCrum
Premier Employer Services
XcelHR
Abel
AccessPoint
Acadia HR
Emplicity
Employer Solutions Group
Resource Management Inc
Justworks
OneSource Business Solutions
Pinnacle PEO
Synergy HR
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Full Service PEO
ASO
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Businesses
Medium Businesses
Large Businesses
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
