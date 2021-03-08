Global Peek Market: Emerging Innovations Radically Changing The World Industry 2026

Global PEEK market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 928.34 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to replacement of conventional materials by PEEK.

Few of the major competitors currently working in PEEK market are Victrex PLC, Solvay S.A., Evonik, SABIC, Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Zyex Ltd, Quadrant Epp Surlon India Ltd, Prototype & Plastic Mold Co. Inc., Jrlon Inc., J. K. Overseas, Darter Plastics Inc., Caledonian Ferguson Timpson Ltd, Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corp., A. Schulman.

Market Definition: Global PEEK Market

Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a thermally stable polymer that is semi-crystalline in nature. It has properties such as high temperature resistance, hydrolysis resistance, self-lubrication, easy processing, and high mechanical strength, due to which it has applications in several industries such as electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, medical and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for PEEK in aerospace and automotive industries drives the market growth

Growing demand for high temperature resistance materials act as a driver in the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High Price as compared to conventional materials

Increasing competition from hybrid polymers and composites

Global PEEK Market Segmentation:

By Type

Unfilled

Carbon Filled

Glass Filled

By Application

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Medical

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Victrex PLC

Solvay S.A.

Evonik

SABIC

Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd

Celanese Corporation

Zyex Ltd

Quadrant Epp Surlon India Ltd

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Evonik and Vland signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA). The agreement is built to bring benefits to both the companies with new product developments. Due to this partnership, innovation as well as R&D activities of both the companies will be enhanced.

In April 2017, Victrex plc announced the acquisition of global manufacturer of PEEK based fibres. The acquisition took place between both the companies so as to increase the sales of aerospace, automotive and industrial markets

Competitive Analysis:

Global PEEK market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of PEEK market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global PEEK Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

