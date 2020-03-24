GLOBAL PEDIATRIC RESPIRATORY DISEASE THERAPEUTICS MARKET ANALYSIS, SHARE, RISING GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FUTURE PROSPECTS, TOP PLAYERS, REGIONS, INDUSTRY DEMAND & FORECAST TO 2025

THE RESEARCH REPORT EXPRESSED BY ORBISRESEARCH, THE MARKET HAS COME THROUGHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE EXISTENCE AND CAN BE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SUBSTANTIALLY WITHIN THE PERIOD OF FORECAST.

Market Overview

Respiratory diseases are pathological conditions affecting the organs and tissues that make gas exchange difficult during breathing. According to the World Health Organisation 2017 report “The Global Impact of Respiratory Disease”, about 334 million people suffer from asthma. Asthma is the most common chronic respiratory disease of childhood affecting 14% of children globally. The report also stated that the prevalence of asthma in children is rising. The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases in pediatrics has been the key factor for the growth of this market. Research and advancements in drug discovery of new drugs that are more efficient and safer have also helped the growth of this market.

However, side-effects of the present therapeutic medications and stringent guidelines by regulatory authorities for the approval of drugs have restraint the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Pediatric respiratory disease therapeutics are medications that are specially approved to treat or alleviate respiratory diseases in pediatrics.

In the report, a detailed analysis of the pediatric respiratory disease therapeutics market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by drug class, disease, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Asthma is Expected to Dominate the Disease Segment of the Market

According to a 2018 report by Giuliana Ferrante published in Frontiers in Pediatrics Journal, the global prevalence of pediatric asthma is 14.1%. Pediatric Asthma is more common in High-Income Countries (prevalence in North America is 21.6%). Prevalence in developing regions was lower than or near average (Indian subcontinent at 7% and Latin America at 15.9%) but was reported to be increasing at a tremendous rate according to the same report.

As the prevalence of pediatric asthma increases globally, the demand for medication for treating or alleviating asthma symptoms will also increase. Hence, this segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Global Market in Revenue Terms

According to a 2019 report by Richard Perry published in Springer PharmacoEconomics Journal, about 6 million children younger than 18 years old are affected by asthma. Over the decades, the prevalence of asthma among children was also reported to have increased. However, developed countries like the US and Canada have a structured healthcare system which have a fast adoption rate for newer drugs, therapies, and technologies. These countries allocate more funds to healthcare most other developing countries. According to the same report, total direct cost of pediatric asthma was also estimated to be about USD 6 billion annually.

Hence, expenditure on pediatric respiratory diseases therapeutics is expected to increase with increasing prevalence in the future.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the key player involved in research and manufacturing of Pediatric Respiratory Disease Therapeutics are established in developed countries. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing an emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness, which has helped the market growth.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Novartis AG

– Bayer AG

– GlaxoSmithKline plc

– Merck & Co

– Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

– Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

– AstraZeneca plc

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– Genetech Inc

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases

4.2.2 Research and Development in Drug Discovery for Respiratory Diseases in Paediatric

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations for Drug Approval

4.3.2 Side Effects from Therapeutic drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Class

5.1.1 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

5.1.2 Bronchodilators

5.1.3 Combination Drugs

5.1.4 Corticosteroid

5.1.5 Monoclonal Antibodies

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Disease

5.2.1 Asthma

5.2.2 Cystic Fibrosis

5.2.3 Bronchiolitis

5.2.4 Pneumonia

5.2.5 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

5.2.6 Tuberculosis

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Novartis AG

6.1.2 Bayer AG

6.1.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.1.4 Merck & Co

6.1.5 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

6.1.6 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

6.1.7 AstraZeneca plc

6.1.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.9 Genetech Inc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

