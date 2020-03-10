Global Pea Protein Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Description

The global Pea Protein market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Pea Protein from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Pea Protein market.

Leading players of Pea Protein including:

Emsland Group

Roquette

Cosucra

Nutri-Pea

Shuangta Food

Yantai Oriental Protein Tech

Shandong Jianyuan Foods

Shandong Huatai Food

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Pea Protein Isolates

Pea Protein Concentrated

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Dietary Supplement

Baked Goods

Healthy Food

Pet Food

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Pea Protein Market Overview

1.1 Pea Protein Definition

1.2 Global Pea Protein Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Pea Protein Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Pea Protein Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Pea Protein Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Pea Protein Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Pea Protein Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Pea Protein Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Pea Protein Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Pea Protein Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Pea Protein Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Pea Protein Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Pea Protein Market by Type

3.1.1 Pea Protein Isolates

3.1.2 Pea Protein Concentrated

3.2 Global Pea Protein Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Pea Protein Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Pea Protein Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of Pea Protein by Type in 2017

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Pea Protein Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Pea Protein Market by Application

4.1.1 Dietary Supplement

4.1.2 Baked Goods

4.1.3 Healthy Food

4.1.4 Pet Food

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Pea Protein Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Pea Protein by Application in 2017

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Pea Protein Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Pea Protein Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Pea Protein Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Pea Protein by Sales Channel in 2017

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Pea Protein Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Pea Protein Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global Pea Protein Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global Pea Protein Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Pea Protein Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Pea Protein Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Pea Protein Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Pea Protein Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Pea Protein Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Pea Protein Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Pea Protein Market Share by Type in 2017

6.7.3 South America Pea Protein Market Share by Application in 2017

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Pea Protein Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Pea Protein Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Pea Protein Players

7.1 Emsland Group

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Roquette

7.3 Cosucra

7.4 Nutri-Pea

7.5 Shuangta Food

7.6 Yantai Oriental Protein Tech

7.7 Shandong Jianyuan Foods

7.8 Shandong Huatai Food

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Pea Protein

8.1 Industrial Chain of Pea Protein

8.2 Upstream of Pea Protein

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Pea Protein

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Pea Protein

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Pea Protein

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Pea Protein (2018-2028)

9.1 Global Pea Protein Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2018-2028)

9.2 Global Pea Protein Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2018-2028)

9.3 Global Pea Protein Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2018-2028)

9.4 Global Pea Protein Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2018-2028)

9.5 Global Pea Protein Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2018-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

