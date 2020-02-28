Global Patient Monitoring Device Market – Industry Opportunity Analysis and Forecast Report, 2019-2026

The new Patient Monitoring Device Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the patient monitoring device and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global patient monitoring device market are Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Masimo Corporation, Medtronic Plc. (Covidien Ltd.), Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Omron Corporation. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

Growing incidences of chronic diseases owing to lifestyle changes coupled with rise in geriatric population and increasing preference for home and remote monitoring, fuels the patient monitoring devices market growth. According to the research study by World Health Organization, it is estimated that 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2016 globally. 85% of these deaths are due to stroke and heart attacks. Two out of three people in retirement age are anticipated to suffer from two chronic conditions, according to the study by World Health Organization.

Growing frequency of chronic and cardiovascular diseases is attributed to the aging society coupled with change in lifestyle preferences including smoking, alcohol consumption, unhealthy diet and sedentary lifestyles. WHO research reveals that total cardiovascular disease population is expected to increase in the future, if no actions are taken to inhibit the increasing chronic disease cases. According to European Commission, 70% of the health care budges are spent on chronic disease in the European region. Patient monitoring devices can identify and detect minute differences in the patient’s physiological data, thereby promoting self monitoring. Therefore, increasing incidents of chronic diseases and government initiatives to eliminate its growth propels the global patient monitoring accessories market growth. However, high cost of these technologies negatively impacts the market progression. The technological advancements and innovation in the devices is expected to enhance the opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The report segments the market in terms of product and end-user, analyzing these subsets with respect to regional segmentation.

Market Segmentation

The study segments the global patient monitoring device market by product and end-user, analyzing these subsets with respect to regional segmentation.

By Product

Hemodynamic

Remote Patient

Neuromonitoring

Cardiac

Fetal & Neonatal

Multiparameter

Weight

Temperature

Respiratory

Urine Output Monitoring Devices

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Settings

Regional Analysis

This section covers patient monitoring device market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global patient monitoring device market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

