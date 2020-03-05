Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Account To USD 467.44 Million By 2027|Stryker, Getinge AB, HoverTech International, Sizewise, Airpal, Inc., Patient Positioning Systems LLC (PPS)

Most Qualified Intelligence Report released by Databridge Market Research with the title “Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market “can grow into the most important market in the world that has played an important role in making progressive impacts on the global economy. Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Report presents a dynamic vision to conclude and research market size, market hope and competitive environment. The study is derived from primary and secondary statistical data and consists of qualitative and numerical analysis.

Global Patient lateral transfer market is expected to account to USD 467.44 million by 2027 expanding at a rate of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Who are the key Top Competitors in the Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market?

Following are list of players : Stryker, Getinge AB, HoverTech International, Sizewise, Airpal, Inc., Patient Positioning Systems LLC (PPS), EZ Way, Inc., McAuley Medical, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc., Air-Matt Inc., Samarit Medical AG, Haines Medical Australia, BLUE CHIP MEDICAL, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Wy’East Medical, GBUK Group Ltd., AliMed, Inc., Handicare AB.

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Dynamic Forces:

High costs involved with these transfer devices along with the lack of sufficient training in efficient delivery of patient handling by usage of these devices are acting as major market restraints in patient lateral transfer.

Various regulations and compliances being imposed to restrict the manual patient handling, this factor in combination with a number of benefits involved with the lateral patient transfer in special needs patients are acting as major growth drivers for the patient lateral transfer market.

Increasing the volume of surgical procedures, as well as the growth of geriatric population globally is also expected to act as drivers for the growth of the market.

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Breakdown:

By Product: Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses, Sliding Sheets, Accessories

By End User: Healthcare Service Providers, Health Insurance Payers, Medical Device Companies, Research & Consulting Firms

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Patient Lateral Transfer market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

Crucial Research:

During the first survey, we interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to Patient Lateral Transfer report. Key supply sources include key industry participants, subject matter specialists from key companies, and consultants from several major companies and organizations active in the Patient Lateral Transfer market.

Minor Research:

The second study was conducted to obtain key information on the supply chain of the Patient Lateral Transfer industry, the market’s currency chain, pools of major companies, and market segmentation, with the lowest level, geographical market, and technology-oriented perspectives. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to reach the total Patient Lateral Transfer market size, which was verified by the first survey.

Competitive Landscape:

