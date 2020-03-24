GLOBAL PATHOLOGY DEVICES MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY AND GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS, SIZE, SHARE, OPPORTUNITY GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TILL 2025

THE RESEARCH REPORT EXPRESSED BY ORBISRESEARCH, THE MARKET HAS COME THROUGHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE EXISTENCE AND CAN BE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SUBSTANTIALLY WITHIN THE PERIOD OF FORECAST.

Market Overview

Global Pathology Devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include technological advancements and the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Research is observing innovation and collaboration across specialties, including pathology, for developing new medical discoveries, which are to improve health. New drug and biomarker discovery largely depends on tissue pathology and the analysis of large volumes of tissue samples. Moreover, gene expression analysis has opened up new horizons of opportunity. In addition, digital pathology and tissue image analysis tools have become essential in developing companion diagnostics and enabling pathologists to support clinical decisions. Companion diagnostics help in determining the patients to respond to therapy, but while detecting predictive biomarkers has been a strong focus for the industry that develops these invaluable tools, identifying and developing robust companion diagnostics is still a very challenging process.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, pathology refers to the branch of medicine which treats of the essential nature of the disease. The various devices used for such research or disease diagnosis purposes, in the field of pathology, are termed as pathology devices. The market is segmented by technology, application, end-user, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Disease Diagnostics is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Application Segment

Clinical pathology refers to the medical specialty that is concerned with the diagnosis of disease based on the laboratory analysis of bodily fluids such as blood and urine, as well as tissues, using the tools of chemistry, clinical microbiology, hematology, and molecular pathology. A complete and accurate pathology report is crucial to getting a precise diagnosis and deciding on the best treatment plan for anyone. For example, the pathologist determines the precise type and severity (stage) of cancer and may also work with other members of the care team to recommend a treatment strategy that could include observation, surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination of these approaches. Hence, the rising prevalence of such diseases is expected to directly contribute to the market growth.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Over the past decade, the prevalence of various chronic as well as infectious diseases in North America has increased. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, the practice of pathology in the United States is the application of all laboratory sciences to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of the disease. However, the workforce of US pathologists has declined approximately 17% from 2007 to 2017, of all US physicians, while the number of physicians and the population overall continued to increase. Hence, the obvious place for the growth of pathology work is in precision medicine, which relies heavily on diagnostic genetics, and is booming. All such factors are generating a huge unmet opportunity for market growth across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global pathology devices market is moderately fragmented and consists of a few major players. Companies like Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Definiens, Hamamatsu Photonics, Mikroscan Technologies, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others, hold the substantial market share in the Pathology Devices market.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Abbott Laboratories

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Bio-Rad Laboratories

– Beckman Coulter, Inc.

– Definiens

– Hamamatsu Photonics

– Mikroscan Technologies

– Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Pathology Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Less Awareness in Developing Countries

4.3.2 Lack of Standard Guidelines for the Newer Technologies

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Clinical Chemistry

5.1.2 Immunoassays Technology

5.1.3 Microbiology

5.1.4 Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Drug Discovery and Development

5.2.2 Disease Diagnostics

5.2.3 Forensic Diagnostics

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By End-Users

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.3.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.3.3 Academic Institutes

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

6.1.4 Beckman Coulter, Inc.

6.1.5 Definiens

6.1.6 Hamamatsu Photonics

6.1.7 Mikroscan Technologies

6.1.8 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

6.1.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

