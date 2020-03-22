Global Patch Management Market 2020 – IBM, Symantec, Micro Focus, Qualys, SolarWinds

Worldwide Patch Management Market Research Report represents the proficient analysis of Patch Management industry providing a competitive study of leading market players, Patch Management market growth, consumption(sales) volume, Patch Management key drivers and limiting factors, future projections for the new-comer to plan their strategies for Global Patch Management business. Further, the report contains study of Patch Management market ups and downs of past few years and forecasts sales investment Patch Management data.

Leading companies reviewed in the Patch Management Market‎ report are:

IBM

Symantec

Micro Focus

Qualys

SolarWinds

Ivanti

ManageEngine (Zoho Corp.)

ConnectWise

Avast

ITarian

Automox

Microsoft

GFI Software (Aurea SMB Solutions)

Jamf

Chef Software

SysAid Technologies

PDQ.com Corporation

Kaseya

LogMeIn

Quest Software

Datto, Inc.

Autonomic Software

Verismic Software

Ecora Software

The Report outline the vitals details which are based on manufacturing region, top players, type, applications. The important presence of different regional and local players of the market is tremendously competitive.

Geographically, the report is based on several regions with respect to export-import ratio of the region, production and sales volume, share of market and growth rate. Major regions included are North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

The leading players in the industry are estimated to ahead on to these opportunities to invade the global market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Patch Management Software

Patch Management Services

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments:

BFSI

Government and Defense

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Education

Others

