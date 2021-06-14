Passenger Electric Vehicles Industry Report 2020: Global Size, Share, Drivers, Restraints, Emerging Trends, Leading Key Players Tesla Motors, Inc., BMW AG, Nissan Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation

The Business Research Company’s Passenger Electric Vehicles Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The passenger electric vehicle market consists of sales of passenger electric vehicles industry. Passenger electric vehicles use electric motors in the vehicles rather than gasoline-powered drivetrain for running. The passenger electric vehicles are powered by electricity from charging stations or by self-charging devices like turbochargers. Some examples of the vehicles covered under this market include Kia Soul EV, BMW i3, Volkswagen e-Golf, Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model S.

The rising concerns towards the environmental factors including global warming and climate change, are increasing the demand for electric vehicles and subsequently driving the passenger electric vehicles market. Due to rising environmental concerns, more people have been shifting to alternate modes of transport which cause less pollution, this has resulted in a substantial increase in the purchase of electric vehicles across the globe. Electric vehicles are one of the most sustainable modes of transportation as they do not emit climate damaging greenhouse gases or health-harming nitrogen oxide. They are also relatively quieter and easier to operate. In 2015, as per a report by Union of Concerned Scientists, a mid-size gasoline car emitted around 430 grams of Carbon Dioxide per mile which was reduced by almost 105% to 210 grams (approximately) per mile by switching to electric vehicles. These factors are expected to boost the demand for electric vehicles and drive the market going forward.

Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Segmentation

Passenger Electric Vehicles Market By Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle Hybrid Electric Vehicle Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Passenger Electric Vehicles Market By Vehicle Type:

Sedan Hatchback SUV

Passenger Electric Vehicles Market By Charging Infrastructure:

Normal Charging High Power Charging

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2524&type=smp

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Characteristics Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Size And Growth Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Segmentation Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Passenger Electric Vehicles Market China Passenger Electric Vehicles Market

……

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Trends And Strategies Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2524

Some of the major key players involved in the Passenger Electric Vehicles Market are

Tesla Motors, Inc.,

BMW AG

Nissan Motor Corporation

Ford Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the passenger electric vehicles market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years.

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/