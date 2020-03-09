Global Ozone Technology Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Ozone Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ozone Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
Ozone technology, including ozone generator design and manufacturing technology, ozone application technology and academic research and other aspects.
Based on technology, the global ozone technology market is segmented into potable water, waste water, industrial water, other waters, air and gas, and medicine. While water and air or gas segments represent the major market shares, the waste water segment is expected to present promising opportunities to the ozone technology market growth.
Developed economies, such as North America and Europe have widely adopted the ozone technology for air and water purification. Regulatory bodies in these regions have been supporting advanced techniques over the years, and eventually the market. Although these regions will continue to represent the key markets globally, the ozone technology market will witness significant growth in developing markets, such as Asia Pacific. Japan and China are especially expected to witness notable growth due to scarcity of water, burgeoning need for air and water treatment, water conservation need, and favorable regulatory norms.
In 2017, the global Ozone Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
BWT Group
MKS Instruments
Xylem
ClearWater Tech
Ozomax
Ozonia
Ebara
Degremont
DEL Ozone
Norland International
Mitsubishi Electric
Pacific Ozone Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electrolysis Method
Nuclear Radiation Method
Ultraviolet Method
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Potable Water
Waste Water
Industrial Water
Air and Gas
Medicine
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ozone Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ozone Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ozone Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
