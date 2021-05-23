Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market 2020-2026 Shows Strong Growth || Leading Players – Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hitachi Ltd.;

The actions of competitors or major players has a great effect on the market and Healthare industry as a whole with respect to its sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values hence it is covered thoroughly in Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market report. It gives professional and in depth overview of the market which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This business report also makes available the company profiles, product specifications, production value, contact details of manufacturer and market shares for company. Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment market report comprises of the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis.

Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.1 Billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9 Billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.9%. The continuous demand for advanced technology to enhance the solution is key factor to growth.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market are General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd., Esaote SpA, Planmed OY, Hologic, Inc., Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd. , FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Össur Corporate, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, NuVasive®, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Globus Medical Inc., DJO Global, among others..

Market Definition: Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market

Orthopaedic imaging equipment is imaging devices used to diagnose specific nature of musculoskeletal injury or condition. These devices widely used in Hospitals, Radiology Centers, Emergency Care Facility, Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Segmentation: Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market

Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market : By Product Type

X-Ray Systems

CT-Scanner

MRI Systems

EOS Imaging Systems

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging Systems.

Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market : By Indications

Acute injuries

Sports injuries

Trauma cases

Chronic disorders

Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

Prolapsed disc

Degenerative joint diseases

Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market : By End – User

Hospitals

Radiology centers

Emergency care facility

Ambulatory surgical centers

Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market:

In March 2019, the Orthopaedic Implant Company launched new product a 5.5mm PEEK suture anchor system for orthopedic surgery. The implant that offers flexibility, at a cost-effective price. Through this Orthopaedic Implant Co. enters sports medicine market.

In January 2019, Carestream Health, New York-based medical imaging and IT Company announced that they got awarded with 42 U.S. patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2018. There imaging system can help in treating a host of orthopaedic conditions.

Competitive Analysis: Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market

The global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopaedic imaging equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market : Drivers

Rising preference for point-of-care devices

Rising number of bone-related ailments, fractures and disorders

Growing public-private investments and funding

Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market : Restraint

Rising cost of clinical trials

Stringent regulations associated with commercialization of orthopaedic imaging devices.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

