Global Organic Soap Market by Product Type, by Distribution Channel, by Packaging Type, by Region; Size and Forecast, 2020-2025

Sustainable development is now globally accepted by governments, industry and the public as a necessary goal for achieving societal, economic and environmental objectives. For this, green chemistry has a key role to play in maintaining and improving our quality of life, the competitiveness of the chemical industry and the natural environment. In green chemistry making safe, non-toxic products are the major goal. As a part of the search for safer catalysts, and reaction and product design and optimization, enzymes are looked like a future solution for the environmental hazards.

Therefore, companies are highly investing in R&D of organic base product which will, in turn, promulgate the market for organic soap. According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global organic soap market was valued around USD 169.1 Million in 2017 and is expected to expand at over a CAGR of 8% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 318.1 Million by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to global organic soap market in 2017.

Increasing cases of skin diseases and other health-related issues resulting in concern among people regarding health and skin care are driving the organic soap market

A lot of people have sensitive skin that doesn’t react well to chemically laden soap. By using organic soap, it can be avoided, or at least reduce, the skin problems or diseases that are caused by irritating chemical ingredients. Organic soap comprises ingredients that are not, and have not been produced with, chemical fertilizers, herbicides, or pesticides. It’s invaluable for those who suffer from chemical sensitivities. Even if there is not a break out of a full-body rash, the chemicals that are used to make conventional soap will most definitely dry the skin. Non-organic soaps usually do not contain glycerin which is a moisturizing agent.

Organic soaps are mostly cruelty-free, i.e. they’re not tested on animals. Purchasing natural and organic products is better for the environment, too. Organic ingredients are grown without any pesticides, and chemicals both of which can pollute the water supply, air, and soil. The factors that enhance the global organic soap market are increasing awareness among people regarding the benefits of organic soap over conventional chemical soaps and the growing cases of skin diseases and related health issues.

Many of the products we use to get clean such as soaps, facial cleansers, and body washes, might actually be doing us more harm than good. One of the main ways our body acquires nutrients, other than eating, is through the skin. Our skin is the largest organ—22 square feet on average—and 60 percent of the substances we put on it is eventually absorbed into the bloodstream. This semipermeable membrane allows us to absorb vitamins and minerals, but, unfortunately, it absorbs harmful chemicals we put on it, too. Ingredients like Parabens are used in conventional soaps are estrogen mimickers meaning that once applied to the skin, they enter the bloodstream, and the body mistakes them for estrogen. When the body thinks there is an abnormally high amount of estrogen present in the bloodstream due to the presence of these hormone disrupters, it reacts in various ways: decreasing muscle mass, increasing fat deposits, causing early onset of puberty and spurring reproductive difficulties in both men and women. Hence, the ingredients used for preparing organic soap have skin benefits which will trigger the market growth of global organic soap.

Global Organic Soap Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for organic soap is segmented by product type, distribution channel, packaging type, and geography. The product type is further segmented into Bar Soap, Liquid Soap, and Paper Soap. The distribution channel is segmented into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels and others. In addition, the packaging type market can be segmented into Rigid Packaging & Flexible Packaging.

North American Organic Soap market was the most prominent market in 2017 with 38.37% market share and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.19%.

Geographically, the Global Organic Soap market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Latin America.

Global Organic Soap Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major industry players in global Organic Soap market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, launches and collaborations for strategic expansion in the organic soap market. For instance, L’Occitane En Provence had successfully launched a traditional project for the production of Shea butter to increase the production capacity and fuel the local economy. Most of the major vendors in the global organic soap market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

Market Segmentation: Global Organic Market

By Product Type

• Bar Soap

• Liquid Soap

• Paper Soap

By Distribution Type

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Channels

• Others

By Packaging Type

• Rigid Packaging

• Flexible Packaging

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

• Latin America

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1 Market Definition and Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Organic Soap Industry Insights

4.1 Industry Ecosystem Analysis

4.1.1 Vendor Matrix

4.2 Regulatory Framework

4.3 Raw Material Analysis

4.4 Industry Impacts and Forces

4.4.1 Growth Drivers

4.4.1.1. Increasing cases of skin diseases and other health related issues resulting in people’s concern towards health and skin care

4.4.1.2. Growing awareness among people about the benefits of organic soaps over conventional chemical soaps

4.4.1.3. High investments in Green chemistry to develop organic soaps

4.4.2 Industry Restraints

4.4.2.1 Higher prices than the conventional soaps

4.5 Company Market Analysis

4.6 Growth Potential Analysis

4.7 Porter’s Analysis

4.8 PESTEL Analysis

5. Global Organic Soap Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1 By Value & Volume

5.2 Market Size & Forecast

5.2.1 By Product

5.2.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.3 By Packaging Type

5.2.4 By Region

6. Global Organic Soap Market, By Product

6.1. Key Product Trends

6.2. Bar Soap

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million) (Million Units)

6.2.3 Almond Oil

6.2.3.1Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025(USD Million) (Million Units)

6.2.3.2Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million) (Million Units)

6.2.4 Aloe Vera

6.2.4.1Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025(USD Million) (Million Units)

6.2.4.2Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million) (Million Units)

6.2.5 Goat Milk

6.2.5.1Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025(USD Million) (Million Units)

6.2.5.2Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million) (Million Units)

6.2.6 Lavender

6.2.6.1Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025(USD Million) (Million Units)

6.2.6.2Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million)(Million Units)

6.2.7. Others

6.2.7.1Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025(USD Million) (Million Units)

6.2.7.2Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million)(Million Units)

6.3 Liquid Soap

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025(USD Million) (Million Units)

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million) (Million Units)

6.3.3 Scented

6.3.3.1Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

6.3.3.2Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million)(Million Units)

6.3.4 Unscented

6.3.4.1Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025(USD Million) (Million Units)

6.3.4.2Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025 ((USD Million) (Million Units)

6.4 Paper Soap

6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

6.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million)(Million Units)

7. Global Organic Soap Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Key Distribution Channel Trends

7.2 Supermarkets

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million)(Million Units)

7.3 Hypermarkets

7.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million)(Million Units)

7.4 Specialty Stores

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million)(Million Units)

7.5 Online Channels

7.5.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025(USD Million) (Million Units)

7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million) (Million Units)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million)(Million Units)

8. Global Organic Soap Market, By Packaging Trends

8.1 Key Packaging Trends

8.2 Rigid Packaging

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million)(Million Units)

8.3 Flexible Packaging

8.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region 2016-2025(USD Million)(Million Units)

9. Global Organic Soap Market, By Region

9.1. Key Regional Trends

9.2. North America

9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.2.3 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.2.4 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Packaging Type 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.2.5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.3.3 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.3.4 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Packaging Type 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.3.5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.4.3 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.4.4 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Packaging Type 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.4.5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.5 Middle-East

9.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.5.3 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.5.4 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Packaging Type 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.5.5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.6. Africa

9.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.6.3 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.6.4 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Packaging Type 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.6.5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.7 Latin America

9.7.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product 2016-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.7.3 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.7.4 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Packaging Type 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

9.7.5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country 2016-2025, (USD Million)(Million Units)

10. Company Profile

10.1. L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Matrix

10.1.3 Key Product landscape

10.1.4 Key Personnel

10.1.5 Key Competitors

10.1.6 Contact Address

10.1.7 Strategic Outlook

10.1.8 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Sundial Brands LLC

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial Matrix

10.2.3 Key Product landscape

10.2.4. Key Personnel

10.2.5 Key Competitors

10.2.6 Contact Address

10.2.7 Strategic Outlook

10.2.8 SWOT Analysis

10.3 Laverana GMBH & Co. KG.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Matrix

10.3.3 Key Product landscape

10.3.4 Key Personnel

10.3.5 Key Competitors

10.3.6 Contact Address

10.3.7 Strategic Outlook

10.3.8 SWOT Analysis

10.4 Nature’s Gate

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Matrix

10.4.3 Key Product landscape

10.44. Key Personnel

10.4.5 Key Competitors

10.4.6 Contact Address

10.4.7 Strategic Outlook

10.4.8 SWOT Analysis

10.5 Forest Essentials

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Matrix

10.5.3 Key Product landscape

10.5.4 Key Personnel

10.5.5 Key Competitors

10.5.6 Contact Address

10.5.7 Strategic Outlook

10.5.8 SWOT Analysis

10.6 Erbaviva

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Matrix

10.6.3 Key Product landscape

10.6.4. Key Personnel

10.6.5 Key Competitors

10.6.6 Contact Address

10.6.7 Strategic Outlook

10.6.8 SWOT Analysis

10.7 Botanie Soap Inc.

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial Matrix

10.7.3 Key Product landscape

10.7.4 Key Personnel

10.7.5 Key Competitors

10.7.6 Contact Address

10.7.7 Strategic Outlook

10.7.8 SWOT Analysis

10.8 Little Soap Company

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Financial Matrix

10.8.3 Key Product landscape

10.8.4. Key Personnel

10.8.5 Key Competitors

10.8.6 Contact Address

10.8.7 Strategic Outlook

10.8.8 SWOT Analysis

10.9 The Honest Company

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Financial Matrix

10.9.3 Key Product landscape

10.9.4 Key Personnel

10.9.5 Key Competitors

10.9.6 Contact Address

10.9.7 Strategic Outlook

10.9.8 SWOT Analysis

10.10 Sensible Organics

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Financial Matrix

10.10.3 Key Product landscape

10.10.4. Key Personnel

10.10.5 Key Competitors

10.10.6 Contact Address

10.10.7 Strategic Outlook

10.10.8 SWOT Analysis

10.11 Khadi Naturals

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Financial Matrix

10.11.3 Key Product landscape

10.11.4 Key Personnel

10.11.5 Key Competitors

10.11.6 Contact Address

10.11.7 Strategic Outlook

10.11.8 SWOT Analysis

10.12 Beach Organics

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Financial Matrix

10.12.3 Key Product landscape

10.12.4 Key Personnel

10.12.5 Key Competitors

10.12.6 Contact Address

10.12.7 Strategic Outlook

10.12.8 SWOT Analysis

10.13 Neal’s Yard (Natural Remedies) Limited

10.13.1 Company Overview

10.13.2 Financial Matrix

10.13.3 Key Product landscape

10.13.4 Key Personnel

10.13.5 Key Competitors

10.13.6 Contact Address

10.13.7 Strategic Outlook

10.13.8 SWOT Analysis

10.14 The Body Shop

10.14.1 Company Overview

10.14.2 Financial Matrix

10.14.3 Key Product landscape

10.14.4 Key Personnel

10.14.5 Key Competitors

10.14.6 Contact Address

10.14.7 Strategic Outlook

10.14.8 SWOT Analysis

10.15 Pangea Organics

10.15.1 Company Overview

10.15.2 Financial Matrix

10.15.3 Key Product landscape

10.15.4 Key Personnel

10.15.5 Key Competitors

10.15.6 Contact Address

10.15.7 Strategic Outlook

10.15.8 SWOT Analysis

10.16 All-One-God-Faith

10.16.1 Company Overview

10.16.2 Financial Matrix

10.16.3 Key Product landscape

10.16.4 Key Personnel

10.16.5 Key Competitors

10.16.6 Contact Address

10.16.7 Strategic Outlook

10.16.8 SWOT Analysis

