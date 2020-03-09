Global Order Management Applications Software Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

This report focuses on the global Order Management Applications Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Order Management Applications Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Order management applications software provides a platform for efficiently managing the accounts and orders of the organisations. Order management applications software eliminates the need of entering the data and orders manually reducing the scope for error as well. In addition to that, order management applications software very efficiently maintains the updated records of vendors, consumers, refunds and information regarding the billings and payments.

Increasing number of transactions globally is the major driver for the order management application software market. The user friendly interface of order management applications software has increased its adoption globally. The growth of various companies results into the need of management of their data and orders, acting as a driver for order management applications software market. Order management applications software market sees its growth due to its efficient functioning as well as less operational cost.

The North American is expected to have highest market share, followed by Europe in order management applications software market.

In 2017, the global Order Management Applications Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Epicor Software

Oracle

Microsoft

JDA Software Group

Sage Software Australia

Fishbowl

GT Nexus

Kinaxis

Logility

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Industry

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Financial

Security

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Order Management Applications Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Order Management Applications Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Order Management Applications Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Order Management Applications Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Order Management Applications Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Retail Industry

1.5.3 Telecommunications

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Pharmaceutical

1.5.6 Financial

1.5.7 Security

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Order Management Applications Software Market Size

2.2 Order Management Applications Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Order Management Applications Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Order Management Applications Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Order Management Applications Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Order Management Applications Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Order Management Applications Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Order Management Applications Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Order Management Applications Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Order Management Applications Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Order Management Applications Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Order Management Applications Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Order Management Applications Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Order Management Applications Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Order Management Applications Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Order Management Applications Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Order Management Applications Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Order Management Applications Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Order Management Applications Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Order Management Applications Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Order Management Applications Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Order Management Applications Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Order Management Applications Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Order Management Applications Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Order Management Applications Software Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Order Management Applications Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Epicor Software

12.2.1 Epicor Software Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Order Management Applications Software Introduction

12.2.4 Epicor Software Revenue in Order Management Applications Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Epicor Software Recent Development

12.3 Oracle

12.3.1 Oracle Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Order Management Applications Software Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Order Management Applications Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Order Management Applications Software Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Order Management Applications Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 JDA Software Group

12.5.1 JDA Software Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Order Management Applications Software Introduction

12.5.4 JDA Software Group Revenue in Order Management Applications Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 JDA Software Group Recent Development

12.6 Sage Software Australia

12.6.1 Sage Software Australia Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Order Management Applications Software Introduction

12.6.4 Sage Software Australia Revenue in Order Management Applications Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Sage Software Australia Recent Development

12.7 Fishbowl

12.7.1 Fishbowl Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Order Management Applications Software Introduction

12.7.4 Fishbowl Revenue in Order Management Applications Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Fishbowl Recent Development

12.8 GT Nexus

12.8.1 GT Nexus Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Order Management Applications Software Introduction

12.8.4 GT Nexus Revenue in Order Management Applications Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 GT Nexus Recent Development

12.9 Kinaxis

12.9.1 Kinaxis Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Order Management Applications Software Introduction

12.9.4 Kinaxis Revenue in Order Management Applications Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Kinaxis Recent Development

12.10 Logility

12.10.1 Logility Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Order Management Applications Software Introduction

12.10.4 Logility Revenue in Order Management Applications Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Logility Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

