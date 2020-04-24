Global Opioid Use Disorder Market 2020 : Comprehensive study by key players: Indivior PLC; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Omeros Corporation; Camurus; Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Global opioid use disorder market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.22 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various initiatives undertaken by authorities of different regions to combat the opioid abuse prevalent in the global population.Few of the major competitors currently working in the global opioid use disorder market are Indivior PLC; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Omeros Corporation; Camurus; Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC; Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.; Alkermes; Novartis AG; Pear Therapeutics, Inc.; Amygdala Neurosciences, Inc.; Orexo AB (publ.); Braeburn Inc.; iX Biopharma Ltd.; Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. and Mundipharma International among others.

Global Opioid Use Disorder Market By Drug (Buprenorphine, Methadone, Naltrexone), Application (Moderate Pain Treatment, Severe Pain Treatment), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global opioid use disorder market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of opioid use disorder market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opioid use disorder is a condition in which patients are addicted/dependent on consumption of opioids. This disorder is generally segregated into two categories: patients reliant on medicinal opioid drugs and opioid available as non-medicinal. This disorder is generally associated with a number of factors that are environmental and genetic resulting in it arising in patients.

Increasing intensity of opioid epidemic in the North America region is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Strong pipeline of pharmaceuticals and expected commercialization of these products is expected to boost the growth of the market

Complications associated with the reimbursement scenarios for addiction therapies; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

In February 2019, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that they had entered into an agreement with AllianceRx Walgreens Prime for the expansion of accessibility of patients for Titan’s opioid use disorder implant branded as “Probuphine implant”. This agreement comes after the company identified the areas through which the majority of sales for these products are set to be generated, i.e. pharmacy distribution. This will enhance the ability of patients to avail highly effective treatment solutions for opioid use disorder

In January 2019, Novartis AG’s business division Sandoz Inc. along with Pear Therapeutics, Inc. announced that they had launched “reSET-O” commercially for patients suffering from opioid use. The product is available immediately after the company had received clearance from the US FDA in December. “reSET-O” is digital prescription based 12-week behavioral therapeutic system for outpatient treatment. This availability will help in serving the wide-spread unmet need of effective opioid use disorder treatment systems

