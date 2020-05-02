Global Online Shopping Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Online Shopping market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2339379

This report focuses on the global Online Shopping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Shopping development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AMAZON

Alibaba

JD

eBay

Walmart

Target Corporation

IKEA

Best Buy

Newegg

Sears

Macy’s

Snapdeal

PaytmMall

JABONG

Myntra

Shopclues

Pepperfry

Flipkart

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

B2B

B2C

B2B2C

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Shopping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Shopping development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Shopping are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-online-shopping-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Shopping Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Shopping Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 B2B

1.5.3 B2C

1.5.4 B2B2C

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Shopping Market Size

2.2 Online Shopping Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Shopping Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Online Shopping Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Shopping Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Shopping Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Online Shopping Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Online Shopping Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Online Shopping Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Shopping Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Shopping Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Online Shopping Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Online Shopping Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Online Shopping Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Online Shopping Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Online Shopping Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Online Shopping Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Online Shopping Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Online Shopping Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Online Shopping Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Online Shopping Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Online Shopping Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Online Shopping Key Players in China

7.3 China Online Shopping Market Size by Type

7.4 China Online Shopping Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Online Shopping Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Online Shopping Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Online Shopping Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Online Shopping Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Online Shopping Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Online Shopping Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Online Shopping Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Online Shopping Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Online Shopping Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Online Shopping Key Players in India

10.3 India Online Shopping Market Size by Type

10.4 India Online Shopping Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Online Shopping Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Online Shopping Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Online Shopping Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Online Shopping Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 AMAZON

12.1.1 AMAZON Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Shopping Introduction

12.1.4 AMAZON Revenue in Online Shopping Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 AMAZON Recent Development

12.2 Alibaba

12.2.1 Alibaba Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Shopping Introduction

12.2.4 Alibaba Revenue in Online Shopping Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Alibaba Recent Development

12.3 JD

12.3.1 JD Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Shopping Introduction

12.3.4 JD Revenue in Online Shopping Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 JD Recent Development

12.4 eBay

12.4.1 eBay Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online Shopping Introduction

12.4.4 eBay Revenue in Online Shopping Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 eBay Recent Development

12.5 Walmart

12.5.1 Walmart Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online Shopping Introduction

12.5.4 Walmart Revenue in Online Shopping Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Walmart Recent Development

12.6 Target Corporation

12.6.1 Target Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Online Shopping Introduction

12.6.4 Target Corporation Revenue in Online Shopping Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Target Corporation Recent Development

12.7 IKEA

12.7.1 IKEA Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Online Shopping Introduction

12.7.4 IKEA Revenue in Online Shopping Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 IKEA Recent Development

12.8 Best Buy

12.8.1 Best Buy Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Online Shopping Introduction

12.8.4 Best Buy Revenue in Online Shopping Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Best Buy Recent Development

12.9 Newegg

12.9.1 Newegg Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Online Shopping Introduction

12.9.4 Newegg Revenue in Online Shopping Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Newegg Recent Development

12.10 Sears

12.10.1 Sears Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Online Shopping Introduction

12.10.4 Sears Revenue in Online Shopping Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Sears Recent Development

12.11 Macy’s

12.12 Snapdeal

12.13 PaytmMall

12.14 JABONG

12.15 Myntra

12.16 Shopclues

12.17 Pepperfry

12.18 Flipkart

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2339379

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155