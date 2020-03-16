Global Online Payment Gateway Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

In 2017, the global Online Payment Gateway market size was 1570 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4740 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.8% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Payment Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Payment Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Online Payment Gateway market, Online payment gateways are the merchant service which assists in carrying out a smooth transaction at the time of online shopping. The transaction is carried out by processing credit card, debit cards and direct payment process for various online business such as e- retailers, online websites. The payment gateways services can be provided by any financial service provider of by any commercialized bank.

Online payment gateway enables transfer of information between front end processor, for instance, bank and payment portal such as website and mobile apps. The payment gateways ensure proper transaction with considering all aspect to facilitate the safe and secure transaction.

An online payment gateway is a system connecting the merchant and the bank to facilitate online transactions. The term particularly refers to the server that transfers the customer’s credit card information to the Internet Merchant Account for assessment.

Online payment gateways have wide range of applications, such as Micro and Small Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Mid- Sized Enterprise. And Micro and Small Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 61.09% of the global total in 2017.

China is the largest countries of online payment gateways in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 18.97% the global market in 2017, while USA and Europe were about 15.86%, 15.72%.

The key players covered in this study

PayPal

Stripe

Amazon Payments

Authorize.net

WorldPay

Adyen

CCBill

2Checkout

FirstData

SecurePay

PayU

MOLPay

Paymill

GMO

Alipay

Tenpay

Ping++

Boleto Bancário

CashU

OneCard

Wirecard

WebMoney

Realex

BlueSnap

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

Local Bank Integrates

Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Micro and Small Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Mid- Sized Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Payment Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Payment Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Payment Gateway are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

