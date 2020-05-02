Global Online Mobile Game Market Research Report 2020: Business Overview, Geographical Outlook, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Online Mobile Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Mobile Game development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Online Mobile Game market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Tencent
EA
Zynga
King
Take-Two
Sony
Baidu
Alibaba
Foxconn
Glu
Nintendo
Bandai Namoco
Ubisoft
Sega
Supercell
Rovio
Taito
Frozen Star Studios
Hipster Whale
Activision Blizzard
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Paied
Free
Market segment by Application, split into
Entertainment
Education
Electronic Sports
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Mobile Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Mobile Game development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Mobile Game are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Mobile Game Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Paied
1.4.3 Free
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Mobile Game Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Entertainment
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Electronic Sports
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Mobile Game Market Size
2.2 Online Mobile Game Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Mobile Game Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Online Mobile Game Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Online Mobile Game Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Online Mobile Game Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Online Mobile Game Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Online Mobile Game Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Online Mobile Game Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Online Mobile Game Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Online Mobile Game Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Online Mobile Game Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Online Mobile Game Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Online Mobile Game Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Online Mobile Game Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Online Mobile Game Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Online Mobile Game Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Online Mobile Game Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Online Mobile Game Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Online Mobile Game Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Online Mobile Game Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Online Mobile Game Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Online Mobile Game Key Players in China
7.3 China Online Mobile Game Market Size by Type
7.4 China Online Mobile Game Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Online Mobile Game Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Online Mobile Game Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Online Mobile Game Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Online Mobile Game Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Online Mobile Game Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Online Mobile Game Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Online Mobile Game Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Online Mobile Game Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Online Mobile Game Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Online Mobile Game Key Players in India
10.3 India Online Mobile Game Market Size by Type
10.4 India Online Mobile Game Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Online Mobile Game Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Online Mobile Game Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Online Mobile Game Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Online Mobile Game Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Tencent
12.1.1 Tencent Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Mobile Game Introduction
12.1.4 Tencent Revenue in Online Mobile Game Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Tencent Recent Development
12.2 EA
12.2.1 EA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Online Mobile Game Introduction
12.2.4 EA Revenue in Online Mobile Game Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 EA Recent Development
12.3 Zynga
12.3.1 Zynga Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Online Mobile Game Introduction
12.3.4 Zynga Revenue in Online Mobile Game Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Zynga Recent Development
12.4 King
12.4.1 King Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Online Mobile Game Introduction
12.4.4 King Revenue in Online Mobile Game Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 King Recent Development
12.5 Take-Two
12.5.1 Take-Two Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Online Mobile Game Introduction
12.5.4 Take-Two Revenue in Online Mobile Game Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Take-Two Recent Development
12.6 Sony
12.6.1 Sony Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Online Mobile Game Introduction
12.6.4 Sony Revenue in Online Mobile Game Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Sony Recent Development
12.7 Baidu
12.7.1 Baidu Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Online Mobile Game Introduction
12.7.4 Baidu Revenue in Online Mobile Game Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Baidu Recent Development
12.8 Alibaba
12.8.1 Alibaba Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Online Mobile Game Introduction
12.8.4 Alibaba Revenue in Online Mobile Game Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Alibaba Recent Development
12.9 Facebook
12.9.1 Facebook Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Online Mobile Game Introduction
12.9.4 Facebook Revenue in Online Mobile Game Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Facebook Recent Development
12.10 Foxconn
12.10.1 Foxconn Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Online Mobile Game Introduction
12.10.4 Foxconn Revenue in Online Mobile Game Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Foxconn Recent Development
12.11 Glu
12.12 Nintendo
12.13 Bandai Namoco
12.14 Ubisoft
12.15 Sega
12.16 Supercell
12.17 Rovio
12.18 Taito
12.19 Frozen Star Studios
12.20 Hipster Whale
12.21 Activision Blizzard
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
