Global Oem Coatings Market 2020 Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research by 2020-2025

Global OEM coatings market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 58.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 83.43 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand from the transportation and automobile industry which is undergoing significant demand globally.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the OEM Coatings Market are PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Jotun, 3M, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Berger Paints India Limited, Sika AG, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., HEMPEL A/S, DAW SE, KCC CORPORATION, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Beckers Group, Carboline Company, SK Kaken Co. Ltd., and SHAWCOR.

Global OEM Coatings Market, By Formulation (Powder Coatings, Water-Borne Coatings, Solvent-Borne Coatings, Radiation Curable Coatings), End-User (Transportation, Consumer Products, Heavy Equipment & Machinery, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global OEM Coatings Market

OEM coatings can be described as the coatings which are used in the process/application on the substrate or material while integrating other companies’ products. These coatings are essentially used by the paint applying companies for surface curing and then the paint is applied on the particular substrate or metal, which is then sold forward.

Market Drivers:

Significant amount of demand from the automobile and transportation industry is expected to drive the market growth

Developments & advancements in the market of OEM coatings is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High amounts of VOC emissions during the production process and high amounts of VOC contents in the product is expected to restrain the market growth

Regulations by the authorities regarding the VOC emissions have induced technological advancements, through which the need for coatings is declining due to the introduction of coating-free surfaces & substrates

Segmentation: Global OEM Coatings Market

By Formulation

Powder Coatings

Water-Borne Coatings

Solvent-Borne Coatings

Radiation Curable Coatings

By End-User

Transportation

Automotive

Acrylic Coatings

Polyurethane Coatings

Epoxy Coatings

Alkyd Coatings

Polyester Coatings

Marine

Epoxy Coatings

Polyurethane Coatings

Other Coatings

Consumer Products

Epoxy Coatings

Polyester Coatings

Acrylic Coatings

Polyurethane Coatings

Heavy Equipment & Machinery

Epoxy Coatings

Alkyd Coatings

Acrylic Coatings

Polyurethane Coatings

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., announced that they had completed the acquisition of Helios, which is expected to create a global leader of coatings and strengthen the position of Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., in Europe as it doesn’t have a significant presence in the region.

In December 2016, BASF SE announced that it had completed the acquisition of Albermale Corportation’s surface treatment segment which is expected to significantly improve BASF SE’s coatings business providing complete solutions to the consumers.

Competitive Analysis: Global OEM Coatings Market

Global OEM coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of OEM coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global OEM Coatings Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

